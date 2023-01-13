USC men’s basketball takes down Colorado 68-61

LOS ANGELES — When USC needed him most, Drew Peterson delivered to push the Trojans to a 68-61 win over Colorado.

Defended tightly by Buffaloes junior Tristan da Silva, Peterson called his own number and hit a tough step back from inside the right wing to give USC (12-6, 4-2 in Pac-12) a 62-59 lead with 1:35 left. left. Colorado (11-7, 3-4 in Pac-12) came up empty on its next two Offensive possessions and then the Trojans made six consecutive free throws to win once the Buffaloes began to foul in desperation.

