USC Men’s Basketball Opens Pac-12 Play At California Wednesday

Men’s Basketball | November 28, 2022

The USC Trojans (4-3) are playing at the California Golden Bears (0-7) at Haas Pavilion on Nov. 30 at 7:00 pm to open up Pac-12 play. The game will air on the Pac-12 Network with Roxy Bernstein and Bill Walton calling the action.

FACING CALIFORNIA — California (0-7) is coming off a 67-59 loss to Clemson at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla. is Nov. 26. Junior guard Devin Askew leads the Bears with a 16.7 scoring average. USC won both games against Cal last season, winning 77-63 in Berkeley, Calif. and winning 79-72 in Los Angeles. USC has won the last eight meetings with California, but trails in the all-time series, 130-136 (1 USC win vacated due to NCAA penalty, original record 131-136)

OREGON STATE ON DECK — USC’s next game will be vs. Oregon State (3-4) at the Galen Center on Dec. 4 at 4 pm The Beavers will host Washington on Dec. 1 before traveling to Los Angeles. Oregon State won its first three games, before losing its last four games to Portland State (79-66), Duke (54-51), Florida (81-68) and then Portland State again (83-71). Freshman guard Jordan Pope leads three Beavers scoring in double figures with a 15.9 average. USC defeated Oregon State 81-71 in Los Angeles and then 94-91 in double-overtime in Corvallis, Ore. last season and has won 10 of its last 13 games against the Beavers. USC leads the all-time series with Oregon State 77-66 (2 USC wins vacated due to NCAA penalty, original record 79-66).

NO DRAFT DODGERS HERE — USC is one of three schools along with Duke and Kentucky to have at least one player selected in each of the last five NBA drafts. The Trojans selected in the last five NBA Drafts are: 2018 – De’Anthony Melton (No. 46), Chimezie Metu (No. 49), 2019 – Kevin Porter Jr. (No. 30), 2020 – Onyeka Okongwu (No. 6), 2021 – Evan Mobley (No. 4) and 2022 – Isaiah Mobley (No. 49). USC had 11 players on 2022-23 NBA Opening Night rosters, tied for the fourth-most among all schools behind only Kentucky (27), Duke (25) and UCLA (12).

KINGS OF THE ROAD – USC was 9-3 on the road in 2021-22 with wins at Temple, FGCU, WSU, California, Colorado, Utah, ASU, OSU & Oregon. USC’s nine true road wins were tied for the second most by any power conference team, trailing only Miami (10-2). USC was joined by three other teams with nine road wins: Wisconsin (9-2), Arizona (9-3), Duke (9-2) during the regular season. USC is 16-6 in road games the last two seasons.

IT STARTS WITH DEFENSE — USC has held 5 of its 7 opponents this season to 37.5 percent shooting or less. USC held 22 of its 34 opponents during the 2021-22 season to under 40 percent shooting. USC held the opposition to a 39.0 shooting percentage during the season, 14th in the country. USC held its first 12 opponents during the 2021-22 season under 40 percent shooting in each game and to a combined 35.2 shooting percentage, which was second in the country. The Trojans were the first team in the last 15 seasons to hold their first 12 opponents to under 40 percent shooting in each game.

ELLIS BUILDING OFF LAST SEASON – Guard Boogie Ellis averaged 12.5 points last season, second among the Trojans and most among the returning players. Ellis also led USC with 56 three-point baskets made and with 27 steals. Ellis had a .789 free throw percentage (71-for-89) which ranked 10th in the Pac-12. Ellis is averaging 18.0 points through the first seven games this season and leads the Trojans with 17 three-pointers made. He is the only Trojan to score in double figures in all seven games this season. He also has a team-leading 29 free throws made and is second on the team with 10 steals. Ellis has made 45.9 percent of his three-point attempts this season (17-for-37). Ellis is the only Power 6 player averaging 18.0 or more points that has made 15 or more 3-pointers and has 10 or more steals.