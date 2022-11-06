USC Men’s Basketball Opens 2022 Season, Hosts Florida Gulf Coast Monday

Men’s Basketball | November 05, 2022

The USC Trojans (0-0) open the 2022-23 season by hosting the FGCU Eagles (0-0) at the Galen Center on Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. The game will air on the Pac-12 Network with JB Long and Fran Fraschilla calling the action.

THE 2022-23 TROJANS — Last season USC tied the school’s single-season wins record by going 26-8, finishing third in the Pac-12 and advancing to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The 2022-23 Trojans will be led by a strong returning core of guards Boogie Ellis (12.5 ppg), Drew Peterson (12.4 ppg) and Reese Dixon-Waters (4.8 ppg). In addition, USC Returns Scholarship players Harrison Hornery (F), Kobe Johnson (G), Joshua Morgan (F) and Malik Thomas (G). The 2022-23 Trojans will also feature the No. 7 ranked freshman class of forwards Vincent Iwuchukwu , Iaroslav Niagu and Kijani Wright and guards Tre White and Oziyah Sellers .

USC’S STELLAR STRETCH — USC has won a school-record 73 games over the last three seasons (22 in 2020, 25 in 2021 and 26 in 2022). The previous school record for wins in three consecutive seasons was 71 (2016-18). The three consecutive seasons of 20+ wins also equals the school record for most consecutive 20-win seasons set from 2016-18.

WINNING WAYS — USC’s 73 total wins the last three seasons are tied for the third most among all Power 6 basketball programs, trailing only the last two NCAA Champions Kansas (83) and Baylor (81). Also, USC’s 160 wins the last seven seasons ranks 13th among all Power 6 conference teams.

ENFIELD LEADING THE WAY — USC head coach Andy Enfield will be beginning his 10th season at USC and has compiled an 183-118 record in the first nine years. His wins total ranks fourth on USC’s all-time wins list, trailing only Sam Barry (260), Forrest Twogood (251) and Bob Boyd (216). Including his two seasons as the head coach at FGCU (2012-13), Enfield has compiled a 224-146 record as a head coach.

NO DRAFT DODGERS HERE — USC is one of three schools along with Duke and Kentucky to have at least one player selected in each of the last five NBA drafts. The Trojans selected in the last five NBA Drafts are: 2018 – De’Anthony Melton (No. 46), Chimezie Metu (No. 49), 2019 – Kevin Porter Jr. (No. 30), 2020 – Onyeka Okongwu (No. 6), 2021 – Evan Mobley (No. 4) and 2022 – Isaiah Mobley (No. 49).