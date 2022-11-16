USC men’s basketball lands Isaiah Collier, the nation’s No. 1 Recruit

What an amazing 30 hours for USC basketball — not men’s basketball, not Women’s basketball, but both hoops programs at USC.

On Tuesday, the Women’s basketball program and head Coach Lindsay Gottlieb secured the commitment of Juju Watkins, the nation’s top-ranked recruit, who grew up just a few miles from the USC campus.

On Wednesday, the men’s basketball program and head Coach Andy Enfield secured the commitment of Isaiah Collier, the nation’s top-ranked recruit.

What an amazing double achievement for the Women and Men of Troy. Game-changing basketball players choosing USC on consecutive days rates as a memorable occasion … and if these programs significantly grow as a result of what we have just seen, these two days will become far more memorable in the course of time.

Here is the national reaction to the successful Collier recruitment by Andy Enfield and his staff:

