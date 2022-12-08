USC Men’s Basketball Handles Cal State Fullerton, 64-50, Behind Tre White’s Career High

LOS ANGELES — Tre White scored a career-high 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting as USC Men’s Basketball won its third-straight game with a 64-50 rout over Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday.

White also finished with six rebounds, two assists and two steals. The true freshman from Dallas scored 11 points in the first half and made his first five shot attempts.

Kobe Johnson fresh from a career-high 17-points last Sunday, finished in double-digits for the second-straight game and scored 14 with five assists and five rebounds. Drew Peterson had nine points and grabbed eight boards.

Despite shooting only 42.9 percent from the field, the Trojans (7-3, 2-0 Pac-12) held their opponent to a season-low 32.8 percent and forced 17 turnovers. On the Offensive end, 16 of the Trojans’ 24 field goals were assisted.

USC took control of both ends of the floor when the Trojans opened the game on a 14-0 run and later led by 17 in the first half.

The Titans (4-5) cut USC’s lead to eight points at halftime, but the Trojans opened the second half with an 18-7 advantage to further build the lead.

Johnson had a fastbreak dunk at the 7:49 mark that helped build a 7-0 run and a 23-point lead. Cal State Fullerton scored 10 unanswered points near the end of the game, but it wasn’t enough to threaten the final result.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. had a game-high 17 points for the Titans, which made the NCAA Tournament last season.

The Trojans take a one-week break due to final exams before taking on Long Beach State at Galen Center on Dec. 14. USC will then host No. 11 Auburn on Dec. 18 before closing non-conference play at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix against Colorado State.

