USC Men’s Basketball Falls To Wisconsin 64-59, Finishes 4th At Battle 4 Atlantis

Drew Peterson scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as USC men’s basketball fell to Wisconsin 64-59 on Friday at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game.

The Trojans (4-3) finished in fourth place at the Bahamas. They opened the tournament with a win over Brigham Young on Wednesday before falling to No. 22 Tennessee in overtime on Thursday.

Peterson went 5-of-6 from the 3-point line to help record his third double-double of the season. Boogie Ellis was the other Trojan that finished in double-digits, scoring 15 points with four rebounds and four assists.

.@Drewpeterson23 is 4-for-4 from beyond the arc tonight! 📺: ESPN2

📱: https://t.co/7l0ipMrkOO pic.twitter.com/xkoEWIYxQ8 — USC Men’s Basketball (@USC_Hoops) November 25, 2022

The Trojans shot a season-high 47.8 percent from the 3-point line but were just 2-of-6 from the free throw line while committing 14 turnovers in the game.

USC controlled most of the first half and took a seven-point lead at the 6:59 mark after two consecutive baskets from Ellis. Wisconsin (5-1) rallied with a 12-2 run to retake the lead. Ellis hit a jumper before the Halftime buzzer that cut the Trojans’ deficit to two points at the break.

The Trojans had a resurgence at the beginning of the second half sparked by 3-pointers from Reese Dixon-Waters and Kobe Johnson , giving USC a four-point lead early in the period. The 3-point barrage in the second half continued as Peterson and Badgers guard Connor Essegian each hit three treys.

Wisconsin helped secure the game by going on an 8-0 run in the game’s final five minutes. Ellis hit a jumper that brought the Trojans within three points, but Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn stole the ball from Peterson on USC’s game-tying opportunity to seal the result.

Hepburn had 17 points and four assists for the Badgers, which made the second round of last year’s NCAA Tournament.

USC opens Pac-12 play next Wednesday at California before returning to the Galen Center on Dec. 4 to host Oregon State. Tickets to the game start at $25.

BUY TICKETS