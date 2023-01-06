USC Men’s Basketball Falls At No. 10 UCLA, 60-58, Despite 18-Point Comeback

LOS ANGELES — Reese Dixon-Waters scored 18 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field and helped USC men’s basketball erase an 18-point deficit, but it wasn’t enough as the Trojans fell to No. 10 UCLA 60-58 at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday.

The Trojans (11-5, 3-2 Pac-12) were down 18 points with 19:07 remaining in the first Crosstown rivalry matchup of the season. USC kept UCLA (14-2, 5-0 Pac-12) scoreless for nearly 10 minutes and went on an 11-0 run to cut the Bruins’ lead to five points.

After Jaime Jacquez scored three unanswered, the Trojans went on a 13-3 spurt capped by Dixon-Waters’ hook shot that gave USC a two-point lead with 32 seconds remaining in the game.

It was the only time that the Trojans led the entire game.

On the Bruins’ next possession, Jaylen Clark missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key, but David Singleton grabbed the Offensive rebound and passed it back to Clark from the same spot to hit the go-ahead trey for UCLA with 15 seconds left. remaining.

Ellis committed a charging foul with seven seconds, but Singleton split his free throws when the Trojans fouled on the other end. On the Trojans’ final possession, Ellis stormed across the court but missed his pull-up jumper on the right block at the buzzer.

Dixon-Waters scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and grabbed four rebounds. Ellis finished with 10 points with five boards.

The Bruins controlled the first half by taking an 18-4 lead in the opening eight minutes of the game. UCLA went on a 9-0 run late in the period that helped the Bruins go into Halftime with a 44-26 advantage.

UCLA outrebounded USC 21-12 in the first half. The Trojans improved on the boards in the second period and had 18 rebounds against the Bruins’ 15. USC Frequently trapped UCLA throughout the second half and forced the Bruins to shoot just 5-of-22 in the field in the second half.

Clark finished with a team-high 15 points for the Bruins, which went 2-1 against the Trojans last season.

USC Returns to Galen Center on Thursday to host Colorado (6:00pm PT/Pac-12 Networks), followed by another home matchup against Utah on Saturday (7:30pm PT/Pac-12 Networks). Tickets to all USC home games start at $20.

