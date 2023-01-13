USC Men’s Basketball Downs Colorado, 68-61, Behind Defensive Effort

LOS ANGELES — Drew Peterson scored 15 points, Boogie Ellis scored 14 and Joshua Morgan anchored USC men’s basketball’s defense as the Trojans defeated Colorado, 68-61, at home on Thursday night.

Morgan scored 12 points while also grabbing four rebounds, blocking four shots and recording three steals. USC (12-5, 4-2 Pac-12) forced Colorado (11-7, 3-4 Pac-12) to turn the ball over 22 times and had a total of 12 steals and nine blocks in the effort.

Peterson had four steals and three assists. Ellis dished six assists without recording a turnover while grabbing four rebounds.

The Trojans opened on a 15-3 run, but Colorado slowly wiped away USC’s lead throughout the first half and tied the game at the 2:19 mark. Ellis connected with Morgan on an alley-oop before the Halftime buzzer to give the Trojans a 34-32 edge.

Colorado led for one minute and 34 seconds early in the second half, but the Trojans answered with a 10-0 run that held USC’s lead for the rest of the game despite the Buffaloes keeping the game close.

With USC leading by just one point, Peterson hit a fadeaway jumper with 1:35 remaining that helped the Trojans seal the win. USC forced two additional turnovers at the end, and Kobe Johnson nailed all four of his free throws in the final two minutes to keep the game out of reach.

KJ Simpson scored a game-high 17 points for Colorado.

IWUCHUKWU DEBUTS

USC freshman forward Vincent Iwuchukwu who collapsed during a summer workout, made his career debut, checking in at the 15:00 mark of the first quarter in front of a standing ovation.

Iwuchukwu, a Consensus five-star, top-15 national Recruit in the Class of 2022, logged five minutes of action and attempted two field goals.

All 12 of USC’s Scholarship players entered the game.

Vince Iwuchukwu’s family was in the building to watch him make his long-awaited debut ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/d7FgTaCnSx — USC Men’s Basketball (@USC_Hoops) January 13, 2023

UP NEXT

The Trojans conclude their homestand weekend on Saturday against Utah (7:30pm PT/Pac-12 Networks). USC will visit the Arizona schools next weekend before hosting UCLA at Galen Center on Jan. 26. Tickets to all USC home games start at $20.