USC Men’s Basketball Closes Homestand Facing Mount St. Mary’s Friday

Men’s Basketball | November 17, 2022

The USC Trojans (2-1) are hosting the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-2) at the Galen Center on Nov. 18 at 8 pm The game will air on the Pac-12 Network with JB Long and Don MacLean calling the action.

COMING ATTRACTIONS — USC is bringing in the No. 6 ranked men’s basketball recruiting class for the 2023-24 seasons, according to Rivals.com. Leading the way is 247Sports.com No. 1 overall Recruit point guard Isaiah Collier from Atlanta, Ga. His teammate from Wheeler High in Marietta, Ga., forward Arrinten Page, the No. 55 player overall according to ESPN.com, has also signed an NLI to continue their collaboration in LA Rounding out the class is the No.53 overall player according to On3.com guard Silas Demary Jr. from North Carolina.

USC’S STELLAR STRETCH — USC won a school-record 73 games over the last three seasons (22 in 2020, 25 in 2021 and 26 in 2022). The previous school record for wins in three consecutive seasons was 71 (2016-18). The three consecutive seasons of 20+ wins also equals the school record for most consecutive 20-win seasons set from 2016-18.

WINNING WAYS — USC’s 73 total wins the previous three seasons tied for the third most among all Power 6 basketball programs, trailing only the last two NCAA Champions Kansas (83) and Baylor (81). Also, USC’s 160 wins the previous seven seasons ranked 13th among all Power 6 conference teams.

FACING MOUNT ST. MARY’S — The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-2) are coming off a 60-38 home win over McDaniel on Nov. 15. Senior guard Jalen Benjamin leads the Mountaineers with a 19.7 scoring average. It will be USC’s first game ever against Mount St. Mary’s. Mount St. Mary’s began the season with losses at West Virginia (76-58) and at Coppin State (83-78).

BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS ON DECK — USC will open play in the Battle 4 Atlantis facing BYU at 2 pm PT on Nov. 23 at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in the Bahamas. The second game for the Trojans will be a Thanksgiving contest on Nov. 24 against either Butler or Tennessee and the final game is Nov. 25 will be against one of four teams: Dayton, Kansas, NC State and Wisconsin. The combined record of the eight teams competing at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament is currently 18-5.

IT STARTS WITH DEFENSE — USC held Vermont to 36.8 percent shooting and has held all three opponents this season to under 40 percent shooting. USC held 22 of its 34 opponents during the 2021-22 season to under 40 percent shooting. USC held the opposition to a 39.0 shooting percentage during the season, 14th in the country. USC held its first 12 opponents during the 2021-22 season under 40 percent shooting in each game and to a combined 35.2 shooting percentage, which was second in the country. The Trojans were the first team in the last 15 seasons to hold their first 12 opponents to under 40 percent shooting in each game.

PETERSON & ELLIS RECEIVE PRESEASON RECOGNITION — USC fifth-year guard Drew Peterson was named to The Sporting News 2022-23 Preseason All-America third team. He was also named to the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Watch List. Both Peterson and senior guard Boogie Ellis were named to the 2022-23 Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference first team.

BLOCK PARTY 2023 — USC has total 22 blocks in the first three games of the 2022-23 season, led by Joshua Morgan’s 11 blocks. USC is currently tied for eighth in the country with an average of 7.3 blocks per game. Morgan is sixth in the country with his 11 blocks. Morgan had 7 blocks vs. FGCU on Nov. 7 which tied him for fifth on USC’s all-time single game blocks list.

GETTING IT DONE — With the 59-57 win over Vermont on Nov. 15, USC improved to 7-2 in one-possession games since the start of the 2021-22 season.