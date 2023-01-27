USC men’s basketball: Boogie Ellis’ 31 points lift USC to 77-64 rivalry win over No. 8 UCLA

LOS ANGELES — Boogie Ellis wasn’t letting it happen again.

After committing a costly Offensive foul and missing a shot in the dying moments of USC’s crushing 60-58 loss to UCLA at Pauley Pavilion earlier this month, Ellis hit the dagger to give the Trojans a 77-64 rivalry win over No. 8 UCLA is Thursday night.

With 1:25 left, Ellis stepped back from well beyond the left wing and connected on a three-pointer to put USC ahead 65-56. The Galen Center erupted.

