USC Men’s Basketball Announces Full 2022-23 Schedule With Pac-12 Dates

Men’s Basketball | September 15, 2022

LOS ANGELES — The USC men’s basketball game dates for the 2022-23 season have been finalized, with official start times and television assignments to be determined and announced in the near future. The Trojans are set to face a potential six teams in the 11-game nonconference schedule which played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, as well as the always difficult Pac-12 schedule. Fans can purchase or renew season tickets now by going to USCTrojans.com/MBBtickets.

USC, which tied the school record for wins during the 2021-22 season with a 26-8 mark, now has a total of 73 wins during the past three seasons which trail only the last two NCAA Champions Kansas (83) and Baylor (81 ) among power conference teams.

The Trojans’ nonconference slate features a potential nine of 11 contests against teams which won 20 or more games last season and could contain four games against defending conference champions, including matchups against the top two teams in the SEC a year ago (Auburn and Tennessee) and against the Defending NCAA Champions Kansas.

The Trojans will open the 2022-23 season with four home games, beginning with the opener vs. Florida Gulf Coast is Nov. 7. FGCU went 22-12 during the 2021-22 season. USC Head Coach Andy Enfield began his head coaching career at FGCU and was inducted with his 2012-13 team into the FGCU Hall of Fame last season when the Trojans traveled to FGCU and won 78-61. USC will then face Alabama State (9-21 last season) on Nov. 10, then Defending American East conference Champion Vermont (28-6 last season and an NCAA Tournament qualifier) ​​on Nov. 15 and finally Mt. St. Mary’s (14-16 last season) is Nov. 18.

USC will then travel to play in the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas and begin with a game against BYU (24-11 last season) is Nov. 23. The Trojans will then face either Tennessee (28-7 last year and an NCAA Tournament qualifier) ​​or Butler (14-19 last season) is Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. The Trojans final game of the holiday tournament will be on Nov. 25 against either the Defending NCAA Champion Kansas (34-6 last season), Badger State (25-8 and an NCAA Tournament qualifier), Dayton (24-11 last season) or North Carolina State (11-21 last season).

The two stand alone Pac-12 games to be played prior to Christmas are next. First, USC will play at California is Nov. 30, then return home to host Oregon State is Dec. 4.

Three more tough home games will follow, starting with CS Fullerton (21-11 last season and an NCAA Tournament qualifier) ​​on Dec. 14. Big West Champion Long Beach State (20-13 last season) is next on Dec. 18. USC defeated LBSU 73-62 at the Galen Center last season. The final game of the homestand will be against the Defending SEC Champion Auburn (28-6 last season and an NCAA Tournament qualifier) ​​on Dec. 18.

USC’s final nonconference game will be against Colorado State (25-6 last season and an NCAA Tournament qualifier) ​​at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix, Ariz. is Dec. 21.

The remainder of the schedule is the always challenging Pac-12 Conference slate. USC went 14-6 in Pac-12 play during the 2021-22 season to finish third.

The Trojans will tip off the first full week of conference games by playing at Washington is Friday, Dec. 30 and at Washington State on Sunday, Jan. 1. USC will then host the Washington schools the week of Feb. 1-5, taking is Washington State on Thursday, Feb. 2 Washington is Satruday, Feb. 4.

USC will travel Crosstown to face the Rival UCLA Bruins in Westwood on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Trojans will host the Bruins at the Galen Center on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Colorado will visit the Galen Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, followed by Utah on Saturday, Jan. 14. USC will travel to face the mountain schools the week of Feb. 22-26, playing at Colorado on Thursday, Feb. 23 and at Utah on Saturday, Feb. 25.

USC will travel to play at Arizona on Thursday, Jan. 19, before heading up the freeway to play at Arizona State on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Arizona schools will then close out the regular season at the Galen Center, with USC hosting Arizona on Thursday, March 2 and Arizona State is Saturday, March 4.

USC will travel to Oregon to face the Beavers and Ducks the week of Feb. 8-12. USC will play at Oregon on Thursday, Feb. 9 and at Oregon State on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Trojans are facing Oregon only on the road this season.

USC will host California on Thursday, Feb. 16 Stanford on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Trojans are only facing the Cardinal at home this season.

The Pac-12 Tournament will once again be held in Las Vegas, Nev. at the T-Mobile Arena from March 8-11.