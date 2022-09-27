USC Marshall announces updated Business of Cinematic Arts Degree – Annenberg Media

While the Business of Cinematic Arts major has existed for 23 years, the updated program announced on Tuesday will now issue diplomas including Credentials from both Marshall and the School of Cinematic Arts. Students can apply directly to the program through the Common App.

“Adding this joint degree to the Common App makes it way easier for students to truly express their interest in the program,” said BCA junior Sam Goldsmith. “When I came across the BCA program [prior to the change] it was kind of buried on Marshall’s website. So I think it gave it a lot more exposure as well.”

What does the BCA program offer?

The four-year program gives students access to courses ranging from entertainment law to feature film marketing through an integrated and seamless collaboration between the two schools. The result? An all-encompassing look at the entertainment industry.

The program also includes a unique emphasis on internships: students are required to have one as part of their course curriculum. BCA majors can expect opportunities from Creative Artists Agency, Paramount Pictures and Universal Music Group.

Goldsmith hopes to use the resources provided by the BCA program to pursue Talent management. Goldsmith’s internship experience through the major has inspired her to develop valuable career skills alongside students with interests in finance, development and production.

“Each person in the program wants to do something different,” Goldsmith said. “It’s creating an opportunity to cultivate relationships with people who are going to be in every single aspect of the industry.”

Why should students consider the BCA Program?

“The entertainment business thrives on a personal network base,” said BCA Adjunct Professor Bonnie Chi. “We tell our students that Networking begins when your education begins.”

Marshall News reported over 800 students have selected BCA as their first choice major since its addition to the Common Application. But with only about 50 available spots, it remains a highly competitive program.

With the combination of cinematic practice along with crucial business skills, this degree aims to set up any student to thrive after graduation. The program also boasts extensive hands-on experiences and small class sizes.

For more information on USC’s Business of Cinematic Arts Degree, please visit USC Marshall’s program page.