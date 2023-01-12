USC Legend and College Football Hall of Famer Charles White dies at 64

College Football Hall of Famer and former Heisman Trophy Winner Charles White passed away on Wednesday, according to a press release from his alma mater USC. He was 64 years old.

Considered one of the greatest college football players of all time, White owns the USC all-time career rushing record with 6,245 yards. He was a two-time unanimous All-American and set 22 NCAA, Pac-10, USC and Rose Bowl records during his college career.

He helped the Trojans win the 1978 National Championship and was awarded the Walter Camp Award, Maxwell Award and Heisman Trophy in 1979. He was also a hurdler on the USC track team that year.

“He was the toughest player I’ve ever coached,” John Robinson, White’s former USC and Rams head coach said in a press release from USC. “He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really tough guy, and he was an extremely gifted athlete. But the toughness…wow !”

The Cleveland Browns selected White in the first round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He would play for four seasons in Cleveland and three for the Los Angeles Rams, where he led the league in rushing in 1987 and was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

“Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans,” USC Athletic director Mike Bohn said in a press release. “A Rose Bowl legend, a two-time unanimous All-American and a NCAA record-setter, he made USC proud donning the Cardinal and Gold. He will always be remembered by the Trojan Family for the history he made on the football field and the Legacy he left at Troy. Fight On Forever!”

Teammate and fellow USC Legend Marcus Allen once commented on White’s toughness.

“Guys four or five times his size would Murder Charlie,” Allen said in an interview. “He’d get up, smile and laugh at you, and say, “I’ll be right back. We’re talking about a horse. He was a stud.”

After his playing career ended, White went on to compete on American Gladiators, where he won all three of his appearances.

He joined the USC staff as a special Assistant to the Athletic director in 1990 and later moved into an on-field role as the team’s running backs Coach from 1993-97. He would later work for the university in an administrative role.

According to a press release from USC, White is survived by his ex-wife Judianne White-Basch, their children Nicole White, Julian White, Tara White, Ashton White, Sophia White, and granddaughter Giovanna Hemmen.

