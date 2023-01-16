USC football: Wide receiver Jordan Addison officially enters the NFL Draft

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison has officially entered the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on social media Monday.

“To all my Pitt boys and my West coast men thank you for making this journey memorable forever. See you on Sundays,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

