USC Football: Who has entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season?

With the 2022 USC football season in the books, it’s time to take a look at who will be moving on from the Trojans program outside of the team’s graduating seniors. This list will be updated daily when players officially announce that they’ve entered the transfer portal.

Here’s who’s in the Portal so far:

LB Julien Simon – Redshirt Freshman

2022 stats: 3 games played, 8 snaps on defense, 10 snaps on special teams

247Sports.com recruiting rankings: 4-star prospect, No. 120 nationally – Class of 2021

S Xavion Alford – Redshirt Sophomore

2022 stats: DNP

247Sports.com recruiting rankings: 4-star prospect, No. 139 nationally – Class of 2020

LB Tayler Katoa – Redshirt Senior

2022 stats: DNP

247Sports.com recruiting rankings: 3-star prospect, No. 502 nationally – Class of 2017

DL Kobe Pepe – Redshirt Sophomore

2022 stats: 1 game played, 4 snaps on defense

247Sports.com recruiting rankings: 3-star prospect, No. 569 nationally – Class of 2020

DL Colin Mobley – Redshirt Freshman

2022 stats: DNP

247Sports.com recruiting rankings: 3-star prospect, No. 511 nationally – Class of 2021

LB Tuasivi Nomura – Redshirt Junior

2022 stats: Played in 12 games logging 311 snaps on defense and special teams. Made 25 tackles with 1.5 coming for loss.

247Sports.com recruiting rankings: 3-star prospect, No. 763 overall – Class of 2018

WHO’S ALREADY ANNOUNCED A NEW DESTINATION?

LB Ralen Goforth – Senior – University of Washington

2022 stats: Played in 11 games logging 373 snaps on defense and special teams. Made 43 tackles. Intercepted 1 pass, which he returned for a touchdown

247Sports.com recruiting rankings: 3-star prospect, No. 431 nationally – Class of 2019