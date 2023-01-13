USC football to host Elite Prospect Day on Saturday, premier quarterback to attend

USC football will host an Elite Prospect Day on Saturday for high school Athletes and one time big time quarterback Recruit will be in attendance, he confirmed to SI All Trojans.

Fresh off of winning CalHiSports’ state freshman of the year honor, 2026 Newbury Park (Calif.) quarterback Brady Smigiel says he’ll be on USC’s campus for the event.

After a record-breaking freshman season at Newbury Park, Smigiel has established himself as one of the premier quarterbacks in the 2026 class nationally. They set new California state freshman records of 46 touchdown passes and 3,479 passing yards in 12 games, according to CalHiSports. The Panthers went 9-3 in the fall.

