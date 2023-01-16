USC football star WR Jordan Addison makes 2023 NFL Draft decision

One of the best wide receivers in the nation will finally go pro this season. Jordan Addison, USC football’s top wide receiver, has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, per Ari Meirov. Addison is the latest star in what looks to be a pretty good draft class for WRs, with Jalin Hyatt and Jaxon Smith-Njigba among the top prospects at the position.

USC WR Jordan Addison has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2023

A former Pittsburgh product, Jordan Addison transferred to USC’s football program prior to the start of this season. Addison did not come close to the insane performance he had with his former team. However, he still provided enough firepower for the Trojans’ offense, providing 875 yards and eight touchdown passes.

Jordan Addison’s USC was among the many teams that just barely missed out on a College Football playoff berth this season. A stunning loss to Utah in the final week of the regular season opened the door for Ohio State to sneak in. As a result of their loss, the Trojans were forced to sit on the sidelines as Georgia pummeled TCU for the National Championship.

As for Jordan Addison, his NFL future is certainly interesting to think about. A year ago, he would’ve been one of the hottest names in his draft class. A 1,500 yard season for Pittsburgh would’ve made him a relatively high pick last year. Instead, he decided to return to college, potentially hurting his draft stock in the process.

With the deadline to declare for the 2023 NFL draft coming up, it will be interesting to see which other players decide to try their hand at the pro league.