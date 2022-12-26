USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class

USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer Portal class on Friday. The program signed the Oklahoma State linebacker Mason CobbArizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrsthe Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-WallaceArizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Singer broke out in 2022 with 66 receptions for 1,105 yards and six scores in 12 games with 11 starts; his 1,105 receiving yards led the conference while his 66 receptions were sixth. Singer was named Associated Press first-team All-Pac-12 and second-team All-Pac-12 for his efforts. Head Coach Lincoln Riley got an up-and-close view of Singer this season after the sophomore ran wild for seven receptions for 141 yards and three TDs against the Trojans in a loss.

Czaplicki won the starting job as a true freshman and averaged 43.4 yards per punt is 45 attempts on the year. He recorded 13 punts of at least 50 yards, including all three of his attempts in Arizona State’s win over USC in 2021. His average hangtime of 4.10 seconds was tied for second in the Pac-12 and No. 17 nationally. In 12 games this year, the sophomore averaged 45.98 yards per punt on 50 attempts, first in the conference and No. 8 nationally, on his way to first-team All-Pac-12 honors. Czaplicki also uncorked a career-long 75 yards punt.

Barrs started all 12 games in 2022 with a career-high 39 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss. He had a breakout season in 2021, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors after totaling 33 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and a team-leading five sacks.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Muhammad played in 12 games for Georgia State and finished with 44 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception and three passes defended. He leaves Georgia State with 34 game appearances, 70 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Cobb recorded a team-high 96 total tackles for the Cowboys in the 2022 season, including 58 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. He is ranked the No. 2 transfer linebacker in the Nation by 247Sports.

Roland-Wallace was a four-year starter for the Wildcats with 29 starts over the last three seasons, including 12 games in 2022 and 2021. This past season the junior recorded a career-high 58 total tackles with six pass breakups. Roland-Wallace will arrive at USC with 169 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and two picks in his career. He started eight of 12 games as a true freshman.