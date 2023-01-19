USC football Scholarship reset: How does the roster look heading into the offseason?

Over the past 14 months, Lincoln Riley has taken serious steps towards improving USC’s roster, which was in rough shape at the end of Clay Helton’s tenure.

There has been some progress, but there is still work to be done, particularly on defense, if the Trojans aim to break through and win the Pac-12 and reach the College Football Playoff.

Now that the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft has passed and the first transfer Portal window has closed, it’s a good time to examine USC’s Scholarship distribution and evaluate where there might be holes on the roster.

Note: This is an Unofficial Scholarship count. There will be attrition. In some instances, players might not make it public. For example, Dorian Hewett left the program unannounced last offseason.

Quarterback (4)

• Caleb Williams (Jr.)

• Miller Moss (R-So.)

• Jake Jensen (R-So.)

• Malachi Nelson (Fr.)

Williams is the headliner and will be on the roster for one more season. Nelson is the only newcomer, and if everything goes well from a development standpoint, he’ll be the Trojans’ QB in 2024. Moss’ future should be interesting since he’s behind a Heisman Trophy winner, and a five-star freshman is coming to compete with him. He didn’t enter the portal, so he will be around through at least the spring.

Running back (6)

• Austin Jones (R-Sr.)

• Darwin Barlow (R-Sr.)

• MarShawn Lloyd (R-Jr.)

• Raleek Brown (So.)

• Quinten Joyner (Fr.)

• A’Marion Peterson (Fr.)

This group has been bolstered by Jones’ return after he rushed for 727 yards and five touchdowns in 2022 as well as Lloyd’s transfer from South Carolina. Those two and Brown should be the team’s top three backs. Barlow will be worth monitoring. He has Talent but is a Helton holdover who didn’t receive a ton of carries in 2022 and finds himself in a Talented stable that’s only getting deeper.

Receiver (9)

• Tahj Washington (R-Sr.)

• Brenden Rice (Sr.)

• John Jackson III (Sr.)

• Mario Williams (Jr.)

• Michael Jackson III (Jr.)

• Dorian Singer (Jr.)

• Kyron Hudson (R-So.)

• Zachariah Branch (Fr.)

• Makai Lemon (Fr.)

This position has suffered some attrition with the losses of Kyle Ford, Gary Bryant Jr. and CJ Williams, but the combination of what Returns and the arrival of two five-stars (Branch and Lemon) and one of the Pac-12’s most productive wideouts (Singer) will keep this group deep and talented. USC could still use some height or a big-bodied receiver, though, so we’ll see if it targets that in the portal.

Tight ends (5)

• Malcolm Epps (R-Sr.)

• Jude Wolfe (R-Sr.)

• Ethan Rae (R-Sr.)

• Lake McRee (R-So.)

• Kade Eldridge (Fr.)

This group remains mostly intact with the lone exception of Josh Falo exhausting his eligibility. Of course, that dynamic could dramatically change if five-star 2023 prospect Duce Robinson picks the Trojans in the coming weeks or months.

Offensive line (17)

• Justin Dedich (R-Sr.)

• Jarrett Kingston (R-Sr.)

• Jason Rodriguez (R-Sr.)

• Cooper Lovelace (R-Sr.)

• Gino Quinones (R-Sr.)

• Jonah Monheim (R-Jr.)

• Courtland Ford (R-Jr.)

• Michael Tarquin (R-Jr.)

• Andrew Milek (R-Jr.)

• Andres Dewerk (R-Jr.)

• Caadyn Stephen (R-Jr.)

• Mason Murphy (R-So.)

• Elijah Paige (Fr.)

• Amos Talalele (Fr.)

• Micah Banuelos (Fr.)

• Alani Noa (Fr.)

• Tobias Raymond (Fr.)

Dedich’s decision to return was noteworthy, and he’ll start at center. The addition of Kingston (Washington State) and Tarquin (Florida) fills holes on the starting line, provides depth and gives the Trojans more time to develop their five incoming freshmen. It would be no surprise to see some attrition here as well.

Defensive line (11)

• Jack Sullivan (R-Sr.)

• Stanley Ta’ufo’ou (R-Sr.)

• De’jon Benton (R-Sr.)

• Earl Barquet (R-Sr.)

• Tyrone Taleni (Sr.)

• Kyon Barrs (Sr.)

• Jamar Sekona (R-Jr.)

• Anthony Lucas (So.)

• Sam Greene (Fr.)

• Deijon Laffitte (Fr.)

• Elijah Hughes (Fr.)

No player in this group will replace the production of Tuli Tuipulotu, who led the Nation with 13 1/2 sacks in 2022, but the transfer additions of Lucas (Texas A&M), Sullivan (Purdue) and Barrs (Arizona) should make the defensive line Stronger from top to bottom. USC still needs more Talent and depth here, though, so it could target more of that in the Portal between now and the start of the season.

rush end (8)

• Jamil Muhammad (R-Sr.)

• Solomon Byrd (R-Sr.)

• Solomon Fire Helper (R-Sr.)

• Romello Height (R-Jr.)

• Korey Foreman (Jr.)

• Devan Thompkins (R-Fr.)

• Braylan Shelby (Fr.)

• David Peevy (Fr.)

USC needs more production from this spot. A healthy Height, who suffered a shoulder injury last season, should help. We’ll see what Muhammad, a Georgia State transfer, brings or how quickly Shelby, a highly touted freshman, can join the rotation. Riley is high on Thompkins and the progress he made during his redshirt season, so he’ll be one to watch too.

Inside linebacker (8)

• Shane Lee (Sr.)

• Mason Cobb (Sr.)

• Chris Thompson Jr. (Sr.)

• Eric Gentry (Jr.)

• Raesjon Davis (Jr.)

• Carson Tabaracci (R-Fr.)

• Garrison Madden (R-Fr.)

• Tackett Curtis (Fr.)

Other than receiver, no group has suffered more attrition this offseason. Cobb (Oklahoma State) was a much-needed addition after being a second-team All-Big-12 performer last season. Curtis is a promising freshman. Their arrivals will help, but USC could probably stand to add another player here if it can attain someone of quality in the portal.

Defensive back (18)

• Max Williams (R-Sr.)

• Bryson Shaw (R-Sr.)

• Christian Roland-Wallace (Sr.)

• Jacobe Covington (R-Jr.)

• Joshua Jackson Jr. (R-Jr.)

• Calen Bullock (Jr.)

• Latrell McCutchin (Jr.)

• Jaylin Smith (Jr.)

• Ceyair Wright (R-So.)

• Xamarion Gordon (R-So.)

• Anthony Beavers Jr. (R-So.)

• Domani Jackson (So.)

• Zion Branch (R-Fr.)

• Adonis Otey (R-Sr.)

• Prophet Brown (R-So.)

• Fabian Ross (R-Fr.)

• Christian Pierce (Fr.)

• Maliki Crawford (Fr.)

The defensive backfield is well stocked. Roland-Wallace is the only transfer who has been brought in. A healthy Branch and Jackson will make this a more talented group. Like the Offensive line, there might be some attrition here as older Helton holdovers get recruited over.

Specialists (3)

• Aadyn Sleep-Dalton (Sr.)

• Edward Czaplicki (Jr.)

• Denis Lynch (R-So.)

Lynch was up and down this season, but Riley seems to have confidence in the kicker. Some competition might be added, though. Czaplicki was a first-team All-Pac-12 punter at Arizona State last season. He will likely supplant Sleep-Dalton as the starter this fall.

Transfer Portal departures: Ralen Goforth (Washington), Julien Simon (Tulsa), Tayler Katoa, Xavion Alford (Arizona State), Kobe Pepe, Colin Mobley, Sivi Nomura, CJ Williams (Wisconsin), Gary Bryant Jr., Briton Allen, Kyle Ford (USC) .

Unofficial Scholarship count: 89

By our Unofficial count, USC is four above the FBS Scholarship limit of 85, so there has to be some attrition before the start of the season. Some of that might be forced, similar to last year.

“The challenge this year is you’re parting ways with some guys you’ve built up some time with,” Riley told Reporters last week. “Not that it was easy last year… you just didn’t have a prior relationship with all of them. … I think our guys have typically left on good terms, but I think at the same time, if you’re going to upgrade the roster, you’ve got to create the spots to do it. There’s no other way to do it.”

Riley also noted that USC is limited by the number of midyear spots it has for transfers, saying: “We’re getting pretty close to being up against the edge there.”

So there might not be many more additions until the second Portal window opens May 1.

