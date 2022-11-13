USC football rises to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll

USC football rose one spot to No. 7 in the updated Top 25 Associated Press rankings on Sunday, ranked behind LSU and Tennessee. The Trojans moved up to No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll.

USC is now the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12 conference after Oregon’s upset loss to Washington. Utah moved to No. 10, Oregon dropped to No. 12, Washington jumped nine spots to No. 15, UCLA fell to No. 16 and Oregon State came in at No. 25.

The Trojans handled business on Friday night, dismantling the visiting Colorado Buffaloes in a 55-17 rout in the Coliseum.

“Ninth win. That’s some really cool times of the team surging on all three sides, which we said was going to be a big deal. I thought our guys responded and did. Played pretty well defensively from the jump — pressure, just sound play across the board,” said USC head Coach Lincoln Riley. “It took a little bit to get going offensively, but we were able to settle in there and get Rolling pretty good. I’m proud of the way that everybody stepped up. Our guys were awesome. Obviously really proud of the win and to get another one here at home. Some exciting opportunities are coming up that we look forward to.”

USC’s defense, which has come under fire for its performances over the last several weeks, played its best game of the month. USC forced two turnovers and held Colorado to 10 points through the first three quarters of play. It also scored a safety in the first quarter.

“Our defense played well. We affected the passer, which was huge. We did a really nice job on third down. We got a couple of turnovers. We played really well early in the football game. So, I was proud of the defensive effort. We played like we expected we would play,” said Riley. “Each game is its own journey. Now we get the chance to reset. We’ve got a little bit of a long week to adjust and reset and get ready to go play those guys across town.”

The Trojans gear up for their final away game of the season, right up the road at the Rose Bowl to take on UCLA (8-2).