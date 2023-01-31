USC football recruiting needs before National Signing Day

USC football head Coach Lincoln Riley, like last year, is bringing in a lot of transfer talent to the Trojans program. The transfer Portal has a Wealth of top-tier talent, and Coach Riley has surely aimed to secure some of the very best players to improve their roster and build on their successful 2022 season. Here we will discuss the biggest recruiting needs of the USC Trojans before National Signing Day for the 2023 college football season.

Keep in mind that in 2022, USC football underwent significant roster changes with 19 new FBS transfers and 21 outgoing transfers. The team utilized the transfer Portal to Transform a 4-win team into an 11-win Squad that nearly made the College Football Playoff. Despite this success, Coach Riley acknowledges the need for continued improvement. This really came to light after they lost in the Pac-12 title game. The transfer portal has given USC the opportunity to address its roster needs, especially as National Signing Day fast approaches.

Now let us look at the biggest recruiting needs of the USC Trojans before National Signing Day for the 2023 college football season.

1. Offensive Line

USC football’s Offensive line has lost a few starters. To improve the line and give the five freshmen who will enroll in the program next year time to develop, USC needs more depth and experience at guard and tackle.

Enter Michael Tarquin, Jarrett Kingston, and Ethan White.

Tarquin started eight games for Florida last season. He brings valuable experience to USC’s offensive line, which needs to replace at least three starters. Tarquin played mainly at right tackle for the Gators but can fill either tackle spot for USC. Kingston, meanwhile, was a three-year starter at Washington State. He was also one of the top linemen in the Pac-12 this season, not allowing a single sack in 398 snaps at left tackle according to Pro Football Focus. He is expected to fill one of USC’s Offensive line openings, although his exact position (left tackle or interior) won’t be determined until spring. White was the second starting Offensive lineman to transfer from Florida to USC. He is a potential solution to USC’s biggest need up front. Replacing an All-American left guard is challenging, but White, a two-year starter in the SEC, is a favorite for the spot.

2. Defensive Line

For USC to make it to the next CFB Playoff, they must improve their run defense. Therefore, improving the defensive line remains a crucial need for USC and Coach Riley. This is why they have transferred Portal commits Kyon Barrs, Anthony Lucas, and Jack Sullivan.

Barrs is a former Arizona player who returns to Southern California after a successful 4-year career. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 with 12 starts and 39 tackles. Barrs received interest from multiple top programs after entering the transfer portal, including LSU, Tennessee, Miami, and Auburn. Lucas was a top 50 recruit. The Trojans missed him when he originally signed with Texas A&M. However, USC football didn’t miss its chance this time around when Lucas became available in the transfer portal. He played in 6 games as a freshman and didn’t record a sack. Still, USC is betting on unlocking its true potential. Meanwhile, Sullivan was Purdue’s top pass rusher. He is a valuable addition to USC’s defense, with experience and production. His arrival marks the complete overhaul of USC’s defensive line.

3. Linebacker

The linebacker position has to get bigger, faster, and more athletic for USC football. Last year, they signed Shane Lee and Eric Gentry, although Lee has to put on weight and Gentry has poor covering skills. Ralen Goforth, a starter in 2020 and 2021, joined a few other linebackers in the transfer Portal last month. This means that the team’s linebacker unit probably won’t look the same come next season.

This is the reason they went after Jamil Muhammad and Mason Cobb. Muhammad could boost USC’s defense with his playmaking abilities. He recorded 6 sacks in 2021, leading Georgia State, and had eight quarterback hurries, 44 tackles, an interception, and five tackles for loss in 2022. Meanwhile, Cobb made a big impact in his junior year at Oklahoma State. They racked up 96 tackles and 13 tackles for loss, both the highest on the team. He had two sacks, one interception and was recognized with second-team All-Big 12 honors.

4. Offensive Skill Players

Jordan Addison’s departure from USC won’t affect their passing game with the arrival of Dorian Singer. As a sophomore, Singer recorded 66 receptions for 1,105 yards and 6 touchdowns. They ranked second in the Pac-12 for receiving yards per game with 92.1. As such, Singer was a standout for Arizona, being the only player from the team selected to the All-Pac-12 team. They earned second-team honors after leading the conference in receiving yards. Singer also impressed the USC coaching staff with his performance in their 45-37 win over Arizona where he had three touchdowns and 141 receiving yards.

Another guy to fill some needs in the backfield offense is RB MarShawn Lloyd. They should lead USC’s running game after the Trojans found their top two leading rushers in the transfer Portal last season. Lloyd was a top-50 recruit in the 2020 class and led South Carolina in rushing yards (573) and touchdowns (9) last year.