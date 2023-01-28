USC football players sign NIL deals with South Bay Athletic Club, work with children in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Calif. — Nine USC football players have signed NIL deals with the nonprofit South Bay Athletic Club. Through the agreements, the players are compensated for working with kids at the Boys And Girls Club Of Wilmington.

Jonah Monheim, Tahj Washington, Justin Dedich, Michael Jackson III, Kyron Hudson and Marshawn Lloyd all spent time at the Boys And Girls Club on Friday evening. The group threw footballs, organized hurdle races and played basketball with the kids.

