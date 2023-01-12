USC football: PFF gives Trojans worst special teams grade among FBS teams

There are 131 teams that compete in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision and out of those 131 teams, Pro Football Focus graded USC’s 2022 play on special teams as the worst.

Not the worst in the Pac-12 or the worst in the Power Five. The worst in the entire country.

