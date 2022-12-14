USC football offers Tulsa transfer Offensive lineman Dillon Wade

The USC football staff added its first official transfer Offensive lineman to the board with an offer to Tulsa Offensive line prospect Dillon Wade it’s Tuesday. Wade has blown up with offers since entering the Portal from USC, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Louisville, Duke, Cal, TCU, Ole Miss, Auburn and Missouri.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Wade started 12 games at left tackle for the Golden Hurricane, the only player on the offensive line to start the full season. The redshirt sophomore played in five games in 2021, including 29 snaps against Ohio State. Wade was a three-star interior Offensive line prospect out of Houston, Texas in the 2020 class, recruited and coached by current USC tight ends Coach Zach Hanson.

Offensive line is a huge need for the Trojans to address this offseason with the graduation of starting left tackle Bobby Haskins, starting left guard Andrew Vorhees and starting center Brett Neilon. USC signed Haskins out of the Portal via Virginia last offseason.

USC has a massive five-man Offensive line class currently committed in 2023, but none are projected as instant impact starters for early fall. The highest-rated commit is four-star Arizona Offensive tackle Elijah Paige. The class holds three interior Offensive linemen in three-star Alani Noa, four-star projected center Micah Banuelos and three-star Amos Talalele.