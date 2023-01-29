USC football offers 4-star 2024 California cornerback Isaiah Rubin

USC cornerbacks Coach Donte Williams added yet another prospect to his 2024 board with an offer to four-star Los Alamitos (Calif.) cornerback Isaiah Rubin it’s Saturday. Rubin picked up the offer off an Unofficial visit to campus.

after a great conversation with @CoachDee_USC I am Blessed to say I have received an offer from the University of Southern California! ???? #fighton ??? pic.twitter.com/014E0SGdlf — 4?? DB Isaiah Rubin (@IsaiahRubin20) January 29, 2023

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Rubin is rated the No. 316 overall prospect and the No. 29 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 218 overall prospect and the No. 18 cornerbacks via the 247Sports rankings.

Rubin initially attended Desert Pines High School in Nevada before announcing a transfer to Millikan High School late in the season. Rubin has since turned up at Los Alamitos High School. Rubin announced a Top 8 schools list back in December of Oregon, Colorado, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Utah, Auburn and Texas A&M.

He was only credited with nine tackles in three game appearances last season.

USC holds the No. 22 class in the 2024 cycle with commitments from four-star Long Beach Poly wideout Jason Robinson Jr., four-star Oregon tight end Joey Olsen.

247Sports Evaluation: