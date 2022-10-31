USC football moves to No. 9 in new Associated Press Top 25 poll

USC football moved up a single spot to the No. 9 ranking in the latest Top 25 poll from the Associated Press on Sunday. The Trojans were aided by two top 10 losses from Oklahoma State and Wake Forest, the latter of which was tied at No. 10 with USC last week. USC also moved up to No. 9 in the USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 poll.

The Trojans gutted out a 45-37 road win over Arizona, without leading wide receivers Jordan Addison, Mario Williams, starting left guard Andrew Vorhees, leading tackler Eric Gentry, linebacker Ralen Goforth and edge rusher Korey Foreman. They also saw left tackle Bobby Haskins exit the game with an injury in the second half. But star USC quarterback Caleb Williams put forth another big road game performance with 411 yards passing and five touchdowns, connecting with Tahj Washington for two scores and his first 100-yard receiving performance with the Trojans. Kyle Ford also had his first 100-yard receiving effort and scored his first touchdown of the season.

“Awesome, gutsy win,” USC head Coach Lincoln Riley said. “You just look at the way the last few weeks have gone, for our guys to come in here and overcome a lot of things out of our control. I’m as proud of this win as any of the seven this year, I mean without a doubt.”

USC (7-1, 5-1) returns to the Coliseum to host the California Golden Bears Saturday at 7 pm PDT.