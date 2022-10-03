USC football holds at No. 6 in updated Associated Press Top 25 poll

USC football saw no change in the updated Top 25 Associated Press poll on Sunday morning, holding as the No. 6 teams in the country. The Trojans also saw no change in the USA Today Coaches’ poll, remaining No. 6 as well.

USC’s offense got back on track with four total touchdowns from quarterback Caleb Williams and 348 passing yards. The defense came forward with a better effort in the second half, holding the Sun Devils to eight points.

Williams, who did not speak to the media following his game against the Beavers, said the off game did not change his mentality this week.

“Same Mindset I always have. Sometimes things just don’t go your way. We’re still 5-0, so I went through the week how I normally go through the week. Going over the game plan, watched some film, consistently studied them and our game plan, and tried to help prepare myself and the guys for the week,” he said. “Just focusing on being more consistent and getting a few more reps. Getting some extra reps isn’t extra if you need it; we needed it obviously. We got a few more extra passes with the wide receivers, a few more reps throughout the week with the o-line, running backs, and it paid off.”

“I thought he played well,” USC head Coach Lincoln Riley said. “I thought he saw the field well, with very minimal mistakes. They did a great job in some of the scramble situations again and got us out of trouble a couple of times. Him being able to evade people in the pocket the last two weeks have been really impressive. I thought he really threw the ball well tonight. The balls were on target, on the money, and gave our guys a lot of chances to make plays. So, he was a tremendous playmaker.”

The Trojans (5-0, 3-0) remain at home this coming weekend for a critical matchup with Washington State, which is 4-1 on the season and coming off a 28-9 win over California. USC is first in the Pac-12 standings.