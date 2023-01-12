USC football great Charles White dies

Charles White, USC’s legendary Heisman Trophy-winning running back, died on Wednesday. He was 64.

USC announced the death of White, who had been battling cancer. White is survived by his ex-wife Judianne White-Basch, their children Nicole White, Julian White, Tara White, Ashton White, Sophia White, and granddaughter Giovanna Hemmen.

“He was the toughest player I’ve ever coached,” said John Robinson, White’s former USC and Los Angeles Rams head coach. “He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really tough guy, and he was an extremely gifted athlete. But the toughness … wow!”

