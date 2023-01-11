USC football: Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas announces transfer to USC

Three days after USC received a commitment from former Purdue defensive lineman Jack Sullivan, the Trojans have added more depth to their defensive line.

Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas committed to USC on Wednesday, he announced on social media.

Lucas was a 5-star recruit out of Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Ariz. in the 2022 class. 247Sports.com ranked the 6-foot-6, 270 pound defensive lineman as the No. 32 players in the country.

Lucas played in seven games for the Aggies in 2022, making 10 tackles. They played primarily at the defensive tackle position and on special teams.

Lucas entered the transfer portal last Tuesday.

“I want to thank Coach Fisher and his staff for the opportunity to play at TAMU,” they tweeted. “Thank you to my Professors and academic staff for providing me all the support to succeed as a student-athlete. Thank you to all my teammates for all the encouragement. I will forever cherish the relationships that I have built in College Station. To the 12th man, thank you so much for all your support.

I also want to thank my parents for being my main source of strength and support throughout this journey. Most of all, I want to thank God for all the opportunities that have been afforded to me.

After careful reflection and discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Lucas will be a versatile piece for USC with the ability to play as a tackle or end.