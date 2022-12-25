USC Football finds next Mekhi Blackmon in Portal with Pac-12 pickup
Although USC Football did not make the college football playoffs, they have taken advantage of the transfer portal. Head Coach Lincoln Riley is receiving commitments from some of the best players in the country after proving how dominant his team can be.
Furthermore, one of the biggest reasons why USC didn’t make the Playoffs was because of their defense. While numerous stars were on that side of the ball, the entire defense struggled, ultimately holding Riley’s game plan back from its true potential.
On that note, USC Football recently received the commitment of Christian Roland-Wallace, one of the Pac-12’s best defensive backs. This Portal pickup is significant as Roland-Wallace could single-handedly transform USC’s defensive scheme.
After playing multiple seasons with the Arizona Wildcats, the main reason Roland-Wallace entered the transfer portal was to have a better chance at playing in the NFL. As an elite head coach will now guide him, Roland-Wallace’s abilities will be maximized, leading to a rise in his draft stock.
That said, Roland-Wallace and current USC corner, Mekhi Blackmon, have many similarities. Not only do they both play with physicality, but they are also great in coverage and have phenomenal footwork. This adds to how the fit of Roland-Wallace will not be a problem.
With Christian Roland-Wallace’s commitment, USC Football’s defensive strategy will have much less pressure, especially for the defensive backs. Last season, the Trojans gave up 266.5 passing yards per game. Additionally, they allowed a completion percentage of 64.5 and 23 passing touchdowns. These numbers ranked with some of the nation’s worst defenses.
Moreover, the former three-star Recruit (and current four-star transfer) instantly fixes these issues. Throughout the 2022 season, Roland-Wallace was targeted 62 times and allowed 34 catches along with six pass deflections. These absurd stats prove why this addition was pivotal for USC Football and their Championship goals.
Nevertheless, a Powerhouse offense and a locked down defense will lead USC Football to an impressive regular season record. Key Pickups like Roland-Wallace will pay dividends once the season ends. If both sides of the ball can stay healthy, there should be no reason why the Trojans aren’t ranked as one of the best teams in the country.