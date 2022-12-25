USC Football finds next Mekhi Blackmon in Portal with Pac-12 pickup

New #USC CB commit Christian Roland-Wallace was targeted 62 times, giving up 34 catches for 378 yds & 3 TD this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The only USC DB this season with a lower completion percentage against was Mekhi Blackmon (49.2%). https://t.co/c4Ph5Axibx

— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 19, 2022