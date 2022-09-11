USC Beach Volleyball Adds Three Transfers to 2023 Roster

Women’s Beach Volleyball | September 09, 2022

LOS ANGELES – The five-time national champion USC beach volleyball program has added three transfers to its 2023 roster head coach Dain Blanton announced on Friday, Sept. 9. The Women of Troy welcome Jenna Johnson (Stuart, Fla./Jensen Beach HS) from Florida State, Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (Dallas, Texas/Rick Reedy HS) from LSU, and Madison Shields (El Dorado Hills, Calif./Oak Ridge HS) from Pepperdine. All three transfers will be eligible to play for the Trojans during the 2022-23 season.

“We’re very excited about the trio of players we’ve gained through the transfer portal,” said Blanton. “These are seasoned and experienced beach volleyball athletes who have each already completed undergraduate degrees at other schools. We expect them to join our team and contribute in big ways to our program right away.”

Johnson played four seasons at Florida State and accumulated a 56-14 overall record. As a freshman in 2019, Johnson racked up 12 wins (12-4) and played primarily at the No. 5 position with Macy Jerger. She went 9-1 in the shortened 2020 season and played most of her matches with Keara Rutz. In 2021, Johnson paired primarily with Kate Privett and finished with a 27-6 overall record. She went 8-3 in 2022. Johnson helped the Seminoles make four NCAA Championship Appearances and win three CCSA titles (2019, ’21, ’22). Johnson received a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical engineering from Florida State in May 2022.

Rasnick-Pope played four seasons at LSU and helped the Tigers reach the NCAA tournament four times. She finished with a 79-40 overall record and was named to the 2022 CCSA Academic Honor Roll. Rasnick-Pope graduated from LSU with a Bachelor of Science in mass communication in May 2022. As a freshman, she went 18-14 and was named to the CCSA All-Tournament Team with partner Toni Rodriguez. In the shortened 2020 season, Rasnick-Pope was 10-3 overall. As a junior in 2021, she posted 25 wins (25-9) and earned AVCA Top-Flight honors at the No. 3 positions; and wrapped up her career with the Tigers with a 26-14 mark in her final season.

Shields played just one season of beach volleyball at Pepperdine but was highly effective producing a 25-9 overall record at the No. 1 position with partner Melanie Paul. Shields earned AVCA All-America second team notice, received the AVCA Top-Flight award with Paul and was also tabbed for All-West Coast Conference first-team laurels. She is a two-time WCC All-Academic first-team selection and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2022. Shields also played four seasons of indoor volleyball for the Waves and was named the 2020 WCC Libero of the Year and received All -WCC second-team honors twice. She was selected the 2022 Pepperdine Athletics Female Wave of the Year and is a three-time Pepperdine scholar-athlete (2019-21).

Under fourth-year head coach Dan Blanton , the USC beach volleyball team captured its fourth NCAA Championship (fifth national title) and fourth Pac-12 crown in 2022. The Women of Troy finished the year ranked No. 1 and had a record of 37-1 with a 36-match win streak intact at the end. USC added four AVCA All-Americans to its history books with the four-time selection of Tina Graudina as well as the third-career Honor for Sammy Slater . Graudina was named the Pac-12’s Player of the Year a third time and earned Pac-12 and AVCA Pair of the Year honors with partner Hailey Harvard who was also tabbed an AVCA All-American along with sophomore Megan Kraft .

For more information on the USC beach volleyball team, a complete schedule, and results, please visit USCTrojans.com/beach. Fans of the Women of Troy can follow the team on Instagram and on Twitter @USCBeach.