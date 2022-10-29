USC basketball jersey numbers for 2022-2023 Trojans

With Lincoln Riley replacing Clay Helton, USC football is once again a Very Big Deal at the end of October and the beginning of November. One year ago, USC hoops was the talk of the school. USC’s basketball success in the past two years has been a cause for gratitude and optimism. Trojan hoops has rarely been more consistent in terms of making the NCAA Tournament. Remember that the 2020 team would have made the Big Dance as well, but the Pandemic canceled that particular edition of March Madness.

This November, USC football reigns supreme, but the basketball program still has NCAA Tournament expectations.

Get every jersey number for the Trojans’ 2022-2023 roster. The season begins Nov. 7 and features a number of high-profile nonconference games before the heart of the Pac-12 season begins on Dec. 30.

Jersey numbers are below:

KOBE JOHNSON: 0

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 22: Kobe Johnson #2 of the USC Trojans moves the ball down the court against Dancell Leter #14 of the Dixie State Trailblazers during the second half of a game at Galen Center on November 22, 2021 in Los Angeles , California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

MALIK THOMAS: 1

Malik Thomas — photo by John McGillen of USC Athletics

REESE-DIXON WATERS: 2

Mar 18, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Reese Dixon-Waters (21) celebrates a basket against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

VINCENT IWUCHUKWU: 3

Montverde Academy’s Vincent Iwuchukwu (2) gains possession of the Ballard during the second half of the 48th annual City of Palms Classic Championship between Montverde Academy and Oak Hill Academy, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. Montverde Academy defeated Oak Hill Academy 60-55.

City of Palms Classic 2021: Montverde Academy vs. Oak Hill Academy Championship

OZIYAH SELLERS: 4

BOOGIE ELLIS: 5

Story continues

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head Coach Andy Enfield talks with guard Boogie Ellis (0) during the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

DREW PETERSON: 13

Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) shoots the ball during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

ZACH BROOKER: 15

TRE WHITE: 22

JOSHUA MORGAN: 24

Feb 3, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans head Coach Andy Enfield talks with USC Trojans forward Joshua Morgan (24) during the second half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

HARRISON HORNERY: 30

Feb 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15) is fouled by Southern California Trojans forward Harrison Hornery (30) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

KIJANI WRIGHT: 33

Dec 11, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Sierra Canyon High School forward Kijani Wright (11) passes the ball by Perry High School Defenders at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

IAROSLAV NIAGU: 55

Story Originally appeared on Trojans Wire