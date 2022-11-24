USC basketball is looking to make a statement in the Bahamas

USC basketball has gone to paradise to try to exorcise some demons.

The Trojans are playing in the three-day, eight-team Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas beginning Wednesday. They are looking to get their season on track after a lackluster 3-1 start.

Andy Enfield‘s Squad lost to his former team, Florida Gulf Coast, in the season opener. It has responded with a three-game win streak but has not played particularly well as USC transitions to a four-guard Offensive system. The Trojans have turned the ball over almost 15 times per game and a team Enfield believes is his best shooting team in his USC tenure has shot only 30 percent from three-point range this season. Just as concerning is that the Trojans aren’t getting up enough three-pointers from a four-guard system. They are attempting only 20 per game, which is No. 260 in the nation.

Enfield talked about both those areas and more Tuesday in a pre-tournament press conference, speaking with USCfootball.com and an on-site Reporter before the Trojans open with BYU at 2 pm PST Wednesday on ESPN2. Senior guards Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis also joined Enfield.

The Trojans take on a young Cougars team that has opened the season 3-1 with a seven-point loss to a ranked San Diego State team and wins over Idaho State, Missouri State and Nicholls. The winner/loser of BYU and USC will play the respective winner/loser of a Matchup between No. 22 Tennessee and Butler on Thanksgiving Day. Defending national champion Kansas, North Carolina State, Dayton and Wisconsin are on the other side of the bracket.