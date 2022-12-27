USC basketball is in the mix for one of its first 2024 targets

Class of 2024 five-star Baltimore native Bryson Tucker has had a great start to his junior season for IMG Academy in Florida. The five schools that have reached out the most to him are: Michigan State, Duke, Indiana, Auburn and the USC Trojans.

Bryson Tucker is a versatile, athletic wing who can do it all. An excellent two-way player. #4 in the ESPN60 who reminds some of Emoni Bates a former No. 1 overall Recruit who currently plays at Eastern Michigan.

Rivals’ Rob Cassidy implied as much in his brief analysis of Tucker this week:

“Bryson Tucker doesn’t play AAU, so opportunities to watch him live were a bit rare this summer,” Cassidy wrote. “That said, he never disappoints when he takes the floor and looks every bit a future pro. He’s one of the most skilled wings in the class and has the size and shooting ability to be a one-and-done prospect if he continues to develop…Duke, USC, Michigan State, Maryland, Georgetown, and Iowa are among those involved. “

The 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star is young for his grade. He doesn’t turn 17 until next July, meaning he won’t be 18 until a few months after he graduates high school.

He has very high upside and is one of the more skilled players of the 2024 class because of the things he can do on both ends of the floor.

Andy Enfield and USC would be Landing a program-changing player if Tucker commits to the Trojans.

As a sophomore Tucker averaged 22.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 points per game.

As a member of the 2021 USA Basketball U16 National Team, averaged 9.5 ppg. and 4.3 rpg. to help the USA to a 6-0 record and gold at the 2021 FIBA ​​Americas U16 Championship in Xalpala, Mexico.

