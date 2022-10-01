USC Basketball five-star C may not be back for Trojans after concerning health scare
USC Basketball five-star center Vince Iwuchukwu’s Trojans career may be over before it completely started. It was revealed on Thursday that he actually “suffered major heart failure and collapsed during an informal team practice” according to CBS Sports. This happened on July 1st, and “he was hospitalized for a few days” at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
“Since the event, I have received optimal care from the university and my personal expert medical team,” said Iwuchukwu. “Currently, I am adhering to the standard protocol designed to ensure my health and safety. I’m feeling great and my recovery and rehabilitation remain positive.”
This is great to hear from Iwuchukwu, as he has been kept out of basketball-related activities since his cardiac arrest. USC started official pre-season practice this week, but he hasn’t been participating in anything beyond very light exercises in recent weeks.
Iwuchukwu and his family have not provided a timetable for if he’d be allowed to return and play for the team, or when he would be allowed to return and play for the team if he ever does indeed get the chance to come back and play for SC.
Vince Iwuchukwu was not just a five-star center commit for USC Basketball, but he was also the No. 5 Center in the Nation for this 2022 recruiting cycle (all recruiting ratings and rankings in article are as of 247Sports). With star SC big man Isaiah Mobley getting drafted this offseason, USC needed a dominant presence down low.
At 7-0, 220 pounds, Iwuchukwu had a great chance to be that presence, or at least to develop into it. He was the No. 24 overall Recruit in the Nation coming out of Southern California Academy this year, and has “elite shot altering capabilities” according to 247Sports Recruiting Analyst Brandon Jenkins.
But while it would be tough for the Trojans if Iwuchukwu is lost for this year, or the rest of his basketball career, it would be tougher for him in his personal recovery and that’s where Reign of Troy’s thoughts are right now. While Iwuchukwu is a great basketball talent, his personal health and recovery are most important. Hopefully he is able to bounce back from this for his personal comfort and safety.