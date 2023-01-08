USC at UCLA: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

USC will head on the road this weekend to take on a Pac-12 opponent and nationally ranked No. 12 UCLA. The Trojans are 11-3 overall this season but have started conference play going 1-2 in the first three games. Their two conference losses have come against No. 12 UCLA at home 59-56 and No. 18 Oregon on the road 73-45. After a three-point loss in the first game, this USC team should be fueled and ready for revenge in this showdown. In the last loss against Oregon, only one USC player finished in double figures. Combo guard/forward Rayah Marshall, who averages 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

