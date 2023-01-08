USC at UCLA: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

USC will head on the road this weekend to take on a Pac-12 opponent and nationally ranked No. 12 UCLA. The Trojans are 11-3 overall this season but have started conference play going 1-2 in the first three games. Their two conference losses have come against No. 12 UCLA at home 59-56 and No. 18 Oregon on the road 73-45. After a three-point loss in the first game, this USC team should be fueled and ready for revenge in this showdown. In the last loss against Oregon, only one USC player finished in double figures. Combo guard/forward Rayah Marshall, who averages 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

How to Watch USC at UCLA in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2023

Game Time: 5 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Live stream the USC at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Bruins are 13-2 this season with a loss on the road at top-ranked South Carolina 73-64 and then a loss in the team’s last conference game against an unranked Oregon State 77-72.

In the loss, three players from UCLA scored in double digits, but guard Kiki Rice led the way with 20 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. Guard Gina Conti had 19 points to follow with six assists.

