USA’s Pulisic will be ready for the Netherlands World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar — Christian Pulisic assured his United States teammates he’d be ready for Saturday’s match against the Netherlands after picking up an injury in his team’s Group B win over Iran on Tuesday.

Pulisic was involved in a hard collision with Iran keeper Alireza Beiranvand shortly before half-time as he tapped in a headed cross from Sergino Dest to put the US up 1-0 and help earn the Americans a spot in the knockout rounds.

The Chelsea Winger said in a social media post after the game that he would “be ready Saturday, don’t worry,” while teammate Weston McKennie said: “I sent him a text and checked on him, and he said, ‘Best believe I’ll be ready on Saturday.’ “

Pulisic lay on the ground in the goalmouth for a few minutes following the collision before leaving the field and receiving attention from the team’s trainers and then coming back to finish the first half.

Brenden Aaronson came on for Pulisic at half-time, with US Soccer saying after the match he had been taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a pelvic contusion that was termed “day to day.”

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 – England 3 2 1 0 +7 7 2 – USA 3 1 2 0 +1 5 3 – Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3 4 – Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1 Top two countries qualify for round of 16

“Obviously we’re very grateful that he threw his body there,” McKennie said after the match. “At the end it was a heart-drop sinking moment, but we got it done and we’re excited to still be here. ”

US Coach Gregg Berhalter praised Pulisic’s hard work and toughness after the match and said he and the players had a short video call with him from the dressing room.

“We got to speak to him and he’s in good spirits,” Berhalter told a news conference. “That’s what he does, that’s the special quality he has and as soon as a goal is wide he goes in with intensity.

“He crashes the box and makes it really difficult for Defenders with his change of pace. It’s a wonderful thing when one of your best players is also one of the hardest working.

“He’s certainly that. I can’t say enough positive things about Christian.”

Christian Pulisic receives attention in the goalmouth after scoring against Iran in the World Cup. Getty Images

US Captain Tyler Adams said he was praying for his teammate and added it’s goals like these he’s come to expect from Pulisic.

“How many goals has he scored like that in his career? Back post arriving, he’s brilliant,” Adams said. “The way that his timing is into the box and to get in front of that ball — he’ll do anything to this team in order for us to win.

“Huge player for us, obviously. Praying for him, hoping everything is OK. He’ll hang in there. I know he’ll do anything to play in the next game.”

Josh Sargent was replaced by Haji Wright in the 75th minute after landing awkwardly on his right foot while avoiding a tackle. Like Pulisic, he also received treatment on the field but was able to walk off under his own power.

The US saw out nine minutes of second-half stoppage time to win their first World Cup match since 2014 and set up a round-of-16 showdown with the Netherlands on Saturday.

ESPN Writer Kyle Bonagura contributed to this report and information from the Associated Press was also used.