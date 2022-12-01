It will be early, but a few Baton Rouge bars will throw their doors open for the USA men’s World Cup knockout game against the Netherlands this Saturday.

The Varsity Theatre, Walk-On’s Towne Center, Mid City Beer Garden and Pastime Restaurant will all be good to go for the 9 am kickoff.

A manager at the Varsity Theater said the past few USA games had drawn large turnouts, with crowds in the neighborhood of 400 people.

Doors will open at 8:30 am, with food and beer on the menu.

Pastime owner Randy Wesley wasn’t sure how many people would turn up, given the early hour, but said he’d be ready for the ones who did.

“So far we’ve had a pretty decent turnout (for USA soccer matches), although I don’t know how many people will be here at 9 am,” he said.

“We tend to have more for football, but if the soccer is on, we’ll be open.”

Have we missed you? If your bar is also showing the game, let us know by emailing Jack Barlow at [email protected]

Walk-On’s manager Heidi Laiche said the restaurant had already received several calls from excited soccer fans inquiring about the game. Walk-On’s will be open with a limited menu but, of course, a full bar.

Despite the early start time, Laiche didn’t have any issues Gathering staff together.

“The staff were excited to open early, there were no real issues there at all,” she said.

The men’s soccer team is hoping to advance to the quarterfinals with a win, something they’ve only done twice before in World Cup history. The last time was in 2002.

It’ll be a tall task, though, with the Dutch heavily favored. The Netherlands are ranked No. 8 8 in the world, while the USA is 16th.

Saturday will be a busy day for bars in the Baton Rouge area. While there were mixed expectations for the soccer turnout, most were expecting an influx later in the day for the LSU vs Georgia football game at 3 pm