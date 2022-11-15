USA Winger Tim Weah sets sights on goal against ‘historic’ England to mark his first World Cup

USA Winger Tim Weah has explained why a goal against England would be extra special in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The 22-year-old will be playing in his first World Cup, and will be in the hunt for goals as he seeks to make his mark on the global scale.

Weah’s USA will face England at the Al Bayt Stadium on 25th November in Group B, and it is in this game in particular that Weah would like to get on the scoresheet.

“I’m not going to lie. The whole world admires England. I admire England. The players they have, the talent they have, the history they have.

“It’s definitely something big when you score against a team like that.”

However, Weah has made it clear that he’s not going to be picky.

“It’s a World Cup – I’ll take a goal against anyone.”

The USA and England will meet for the first time in a World Cup since that infamous game at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

A game recognized, of course, after the swerve and bounce of the Jabulani ball left the unfortunate Rob Green sprawled on the ground as a simple shot slipped through his gloves and rolled into the net.

England and USA drew that game 1-1 before both teams were knocked out in the round of 16 by Germany and Ghana respectively.

Both sides will be looking to improve their fortunes this time around, and Weah has hinted that the USA side are coming into the tournament prepared.

“This is something that we [the USMNT] have been working on for such a long time. To be here is an amazing feeling…It hasn’t really hit me yet if I’m being honest.”

While anyone’s first World Cup is a special occasion, for Weah this milestone holds particular importance.

Being the son of former football legend and FIFA World Player of the Year, George, it is hard to do something that your father has not.

But if he does feature for the USA side in the upcoming World Cup, Weah junior will reach a level on the international stage that his father – who played for Liberia – never did.

The significance of this has not been lost.

“My dad wanted the opportunity to play in a World Cup with his country but never got the opportunity to do it. Now he’s kind of reliving that through me.”

