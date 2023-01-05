USA tying goal vs. Canada called back on interference

No one knows what goaltender interference is anymore in hockey. The foul has plagued the NHL for years now, and it’s no stranger to rearing its head in international hockey too.

On Wednesday, the United States and Canada were playing in a highly contested semifinal matchup in the 2023 World Junior tournament. The under-20 hockey tournament is a staple of the sport every holiday season, with Team USA and Canada often meeting in a Clash of bitter rivals.

The United States originally held a 2-0 lead early on, but Canada battled back and eventually took the 3-2 lead themselves in the second period. Yet, with just under 13 minutes to play, Jackson Blake seemed to tie things up for the United States with a hard-fought goal in the blue paint.

Jackson Blake puts one by Milic to make it a 3-3 game! Canada is challenging the goal.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/v4uGntBrdB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2023

Unfortunately for Team USA, Canada challenged the goal for goaltender interference and won, causing the goal to be disallowed. Canada then eventually doubled their lead on the United States, going into the third period with a 4-2 lead.

While a seemingly innocuous play, goaltender interference is stricter in international play than in the NHL rulebook. By international rules, Blake was not allowed to make any contact with the goaltender in his crease and even just getting in the way of Thomas Milic’s glove was a violation of the rule.

United States fans, however, didn’t see it that way as a key goal was called back for the red, white, and blue.