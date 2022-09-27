USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings: Week 5

St. Frances Academy (Md.) was the headliner of last week’s high school football action, taking out South Carolina power Dutch Fork on the road. The big win keeps the Panthers in the top three of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 rankings, with Mater Dei (Calif.) and St. John Bosco (Calif.) still holding firm at No. 1 and 2.

However, the rest of the top 10 wasn’t as stable, as Bergen Catholic’s (NJ) loss to Don Bosco Prep (NJ) and two impressive victories down in Florida created a shift heading into Week 5.

Capping off the top 10 was newcomer Chandler (Ariz.), which avenged last year’s loss to Saguaro (Ariz.) with a solid win in 2022.

And the teams looking to the top had their views adjusted this week as well, with No. 17 Grayson (Ga.) suffering its first defeat of the season and creating a marginal slide up the Super 25 for a few programs.

That loss also opened the door for the newest team in the rankings, a Talented Squad hailing out of Tennessee.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25: Sept. 27, 2022

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 1

2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Central Catholic (Calif.) 65-0 | PR: 2

3. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Dutch Fork (SC) 26-7 | PR: 3

4. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Dillard (Fla.) 43-7 | PR: 5

5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Treasure Coast (Fla.) 21-7 | PR: 6

6. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Marietta (Ga.) 14-0 | PR: 4

7. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 5-1 | Last Result: def. Arbor View (Nev.) 63-0 | PR: 8

8. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: Beaumont United (Texas) 62-0 | PR: 9

9. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Gulliver Prep (Fla.) 28-0 | PR: 10

10. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: Saguaro (Ariz.) 31-21 | PR: 11

11. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Cedar Hill (Texas) 59-28 | PR: 12

12. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: def. Lake Travis (Texas) 35-20 | PR: 13

13. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 3-1 | Last Result: Central (Ala.) 41-26 | PR: 14

14. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 4-1 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 15

15. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 4-1 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 16

16. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Little Elm (Texas) 49-21 | PR: 18

17. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. La Salle (Ohio) 47-14 | PR: 19

18. Katy (Texas)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Mayde Creek (Texas) 59-3 | PR: 20

19. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: 21

20. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Haltom (Texas) 62-0 | PR: 22

21. St. John’s (Washington, DC)

Record: 4-1 | Last Result: def. Central (Mass.) 41-24 | PR: 23

22. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Parkview (Ga.) 40-17 | PR: 24

23. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Key West (Fla.) 63-7 | PR: 25

24. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ)

Record: 4-1 | Last Result: lost to Don Bosco Prep (NJ) 31-7 | PR: 7

25. Oakland (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: Idle | PR: NO

Related