USA Today Sports Network preseason basketball All-SEC, Awards for 2022-23

Kentucky basketball’s Oscar Tshiebwe will dominate the SEC for a second straight season.

That’s the projection from 13 writers who cover the league for the USA TODAY Sports Network, who voted on various preseason awards and All-SEC teams.

Kentucky and Tennessee basketball tied for the most All-SEC selections with two each. Kentucky was the Lone program with two first-team picks.

Tshiebwe, the only unanimous first-team selection, leads the network’s preseason All-SEC team and was picked as preseason player of the year and preseason defensive player of the year. Tshiebwe, who averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds last season, had a minor knee procedure in early October.

Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., a five-star prospect and the No. 3 Recruit in the 247Sports Composite, was the lone freshman to garner preseason All-SEC honors. He also was named newcomer of the year ahead of the likes of high-powered freshmen in Alabama’s Brandon Miller and Tennessee’s Julian Phillips and transfers such as LSU’s KJ Williams and Missouri’s Isiaih Mosley.

