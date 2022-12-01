USA TODAY Sports Network 2022 All-SEC football team and Awards
Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Tennessee combined to take 15 of 25 spots on the 2022 All-SEC football team selected by the USA TODAY Sports Network’s team that covers the league. The Crimson Tide had the most selections with five, followed by Arkansas with four. Georgia and Tennessee placed three players apiece on the squad.
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel was voted Coach of the Year, and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker earned Player of the Year honors, while LSU linebacker Harold Perkins was chosen Newcomer of the Year.
FINAL SEC FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS:Final SEC football rankings: Georgia thrives, LSU dives, and South Carolina lands at five
HOW DID WE DO?:Meet the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason All-SEC football team for 2022
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Georgia Offensive lineman Broderick Jones, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins and Perkins were unanimous selections. Anderson and Bowers were repeat selections from the 2021 team.
Eleven of the league’s 14 schools placed at least one player on the team. Auburn, Kentucky and Vanderbilt were without selections.
Thirteen Writers who cover SEC football on a daily basis for the USA TODAY Sports Network voted on the team.
Here is the team:
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
Running back: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss*
Running back: Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
Wide receiver: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Wide receiver: Dominic Lovett, Missouri
Tight end: Brock Bowers, Georgia*
Offensive line: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
Offensive line: Broderick Jones, Georgia*
Offensive line: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Offensive line: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Offensive line: Darnell Wright, Tennessee
DEFENSE
Defensive line: Jalen Carter, Georgia
Defensive line: BJ Ojulari, LSU
Defensive line: Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
Defensive line: Byron Young, Alabama
Linebacker: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama*
Linebacker: Harold Perkins, LSU*
Linebacker: Drew Sanders, Arkansas
Defensive back: Hudson Clark, Arkansas
Defensive back: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Defensive back: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
Defensive back: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Special teams
Punter: Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
Kicker: Will Reichard, Alabama
All-purpose: Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
* Unanimous choice
Awards
Coach of the Year: Josh Heupel, Tennessee
Player of the Year: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
Newcomer of the Year: Harold Perkins, LSU