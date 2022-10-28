USA TODAY Sports/AVCA national HS girls volleyball Super 25: Week 9
One new team lands in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25, while the top-ranked teams continue to hold court.
USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25: Oct. 28, 2022
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 36-0 | PR: 1
2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 55-2 | PR: 2
3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 36-1 | PR: 3
4. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 38-2 | PR: 4
5. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Region: 5 | Record: 38-1 | PR: 5
6. Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 40-2 | PR: 6
7. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 32-1 | PR: 7
8. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)
Region: 3 | Record: 23-0 | PR: 9
9. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 35-3 | PR: 8
10. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 39-1 | PR: 10
11. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 30-7 | PR: 11
12. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 28-0 | PR: 12
13. Dike-Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Region: 8 | Record: 43-2 | PR: 13
14. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 35-3 | PR: 14
15. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Region: 6 | Record: 36-1 | PR: 17
16. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 34-3 | PR: 16
17. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 33-2 | PR: 15
18. Papillion La Vista South (Neb.)
Region: 7 | Record: 29-5 | PR: 18
19. Buford High School (Ga.)
Region: 3 | Record: 36-5 | PR: 19
20. Marshall High School (Minn.)
Region: 7 | Record: 35-5 | PR: 20
21. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)
Region: 2 | Record: 28-0 | PR: 21
22. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Region: 8 | Record: 18-0 | PR: 22
23. North Raleigh Christian (NC)
Region: 3 | Record: 24-0 | PR: 23
24. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Region: 10 | Record: 22-5 | PR: NO
25. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)
Region: 5 | Record: 31-7 | PR: 25
Related
.