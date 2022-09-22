USA TODAY Sports/AVCA national HS girls volleyball Super 25: Week 4

The top seven teams remained in order in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25. However, the rankings highlight a major shift after that, with a few teams making significant strides toward the top 10.

USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25 — Sept. 22, 2022

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 24-0 | PR: 1

2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 44-2 | PR: 2

3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 27-1 | PR: 3

4. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 22-0 | PR: 4

5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 13-2 | PR: 5

6. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 28-2 | PR: 6

7. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 15-1 | PR: 7

8. Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 30-2 | PR: 10

9. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 13-5 | PR: 18

10. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 22-3 | PR: 8

11. Dike-Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Region: 8 | Record: 22-1 | PR: 13

12. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 8-1 | PR: 14

13. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)

Region: 5 | Record: 20-4 | PR: 9

14. Northfield High School (Minn.)

Region: 7 | Record: 10-0 | PR: 20

15. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)

Region: 3 | Record: 11-0 | PR: NO

16. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 12-1 | PR: 11

17. Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Region: 4 | Record: 30-5 | PR: 19

18. Liberty High School (Mo.)

Region: 6 | Record: 16-1 | PR: 18

19. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Region: 7 | Record: 10-1 | PR: 22

20. Redondo High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 13-6 | PR: 12

21. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)

Region: 3 | Record: 30-3 | PR: 17

22. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 14-1 | PR: NO

23. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)

Region: 2 | Record: 9-0 | PR: 23

24. Fairport High School (NY)

Region: 1 | Record: 10-1 | PR: NO

25. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: 10 | Record: 21-5 | PR: 25

Related