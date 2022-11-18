USA TODAY Sports/AVCA national HS girls volleyball Super 25: Week 12

Four new teams land in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25 as the season heads towards the final week of the 2022 season.

USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25: Nov. 18, 2022

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 41-0 | PR: 1

2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 55-2 | PR: 2

3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 40-1 | PR: 3

4. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 42-3 | PR: 4

5. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 34-1 | PR: 5

6. Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 43-3 | PR: 6

7. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 48-1 | PR: 7

8. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 38-5 | PR: 9

9. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 43-1 | PR: 10

10. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 34-0 | PR: 11

11. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 35-3 | PR: 13

12. Papillion La Vista South (Neb.)

Region: 7 | Record: 34-5 | PR: 14

13. Yorktown High School (Ind.)

Region 5 | Record: 34-3 | PR: 16

14. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 33-2 | PR: 17

15. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 30-11 | PR: 15

16. Buford High School (Ga.)

Region: 3 | Record: 38-5 | PR: 22

17. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 34-3 | PR: 18

18. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Region: 8 | Record: 29-0 | PR: 19

19. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Region: 6 | Record: 43-6 | PR: NO

20. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)

Region: 2 | Record: 36-0 | PR: 20

21. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.)

Region: 5 | Record: 35-5 | PR: 21

22. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: 10 | Record: 25-5 | PR: 23

23. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: 6 | Record: 39-3 | PR: NO

24. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Region: 6 | Record: 30-4 | PR: NO

25. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Region: 6 | Record: 32-6 | PR: NO

