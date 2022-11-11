USA TODAY Sports/AVCA national HS girls volleyball Super 25: Week 11

Two new teams land in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association girls volleyball Super 25 as the season nears the final weeks.

USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25: Nov. 11, 2022

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 39-0 | PR: 1

2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 55-2 | PR: 2

3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 39-1 | PR: 3

4. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 42-3 | PR: 4

5. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 34-1 | PR: 5

6. Cypress Ranch High School (Cypress, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 43-3 | PR: 6

7. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 46-1 | PR: 7

8. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)

Region: 3 | Record: 27-0 | PR: 8

9. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 37-4 | PR: 9

10. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 43-1 | PR: 10

11. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 32-0 | PR: 11

12. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)

Region: 6 | Record: 39-2 | PR: 12

13. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 35-3 | PR: 13

14. Papillion La Vista South (Neb.)

Region: 7 | Record: 34-5 | PR: 16

15. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 30-11 | PR: 14

16. Yorktown High School (Ind.)

Region 5 | Record: 34-3 | PR: 15

17. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 33-2 | PR: 17

18. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 34-3 | PR: 18

19. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Region: 8 | Record: 26-0 | PR: 22

20. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)

Region: 2 | Record: 35-0 | PR: 21

21. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.)

Region: 5 | Record: 35-5 | PR: NO

22. Buford High School (Ga.)

Region: 3 | Record: 38-5 | PR: 25

23. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: 10 | Record: 25-5 | PR: 24

24. Lakeville North High School (Minn.)

Region: 7 | Record: 27-4 | PR: NO

25. Dike-New Hartford High School (Iowa)

Region: 6 | Record: 45-3 | PR: 19

