USA TODAY Sports/AVCA girls volleyball regional rankings: Week 7

Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for Oct. 13, 2022.

Region 1:

1. Penfield High School (NY)

Record: 28-2

2. Fairport High School (NY)

Record: 17-2

3. St. Mary’s (Lancaster, NY)

Record: 28-2

4. Portville High School (NY)

Record: 24-2-2

5. Cornwall High School (NY)

Record: 27-3-2

6. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park NY)

Record: 30-5-1

7. Darien High School (Conn.)

Record: 11-0

8. Kellenberg Memorial High School (NY)

Record: 34-3-2

9. Lancaster High School (NY)

Record: 13-1

10. Frontier Central (NY)

Record: 6-5-1

Region 2:

1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)

Record: 22-0

2. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)

Record: 8-0

3. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)

Record: 5-0-1

4. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.)

Record: 15-1

5. Paul VI (Haddonfield, NJ)

Record: 15-0

6. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)

Record: 19-1

7. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, NJ)

Record: 20-1

8. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)

Record: 23-2

9. Centennial High School (Ellicott City, Md.)

Record: 13-0-1

10. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, DC)

Record: 11-1

Region 3:

1. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 19-0

2. Buford High School (Ga.)

Record: 31-5

3. North Raleigh Christian (NC)

Record: 22-0

4. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)

Record: 42-5

5. North Iredell High School (Olin, NC)

Record: 22-0

6. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.)

Record: 20-1

7. Reagan High School (Pfafftown, NC)

Record: 29-0

8. Nolensville High School (Tenn.)

Record: 35-5

9. McGill Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)

Record: 42-8

10. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.)

Record: 32-3

Region 4:

1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Record: 53-2

2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Record: 30-1

3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Record: 34-2

4. Cypress Ranch High School (Texas)

Record: 36-2

5. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)

Record: 29-2

6. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)

Record: 31-3

7. St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)

Record: 23-0

8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.)

Record: 24-1

9. Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Record: 38-5

10. Jenks High School (Okla.)

Record: 28-4

Region 5:

1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Record: 28-0

2. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Record: 27-1

3. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Record: 29-1

4. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)

Record: 28-6

5. Yorktown (Ind.)

Record: 28-2

6. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 17-3

7. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hill, Ky.)

Record: 24-5

8. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Record: 31-2-1

9. Northville High School (Mich.)

Record: 27-3

10. Magnificat (Rocky River, Ohio)

Record: 18-2

Region 6:

1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Record: 39-2

2. Liberty High School (Mo.)

Record: 29-1

3. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)

Record: 33-1

4. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Record: 36-6

5. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 26-2

6. Appleton North (Wis.)

Record: 28-4

7. Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.)

Record: 24-3

8. Eureka High School (Mo.)

Record: 25-1

9. Iowa City Liberty (Iowa)

Record: 28-8

10. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Record: 19-6

Region 7:

1. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)

Record: 20-2

2. Marshall High School (Minn.)

Record: 19-1

3. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)

Record: 23-5

4. Northfield (Minn.)

Record: 18-2

5. Champlin Park High School (Minn.)

Record: 17-4

6. Elkhorn North (Neb.)

Record: 21-2

7. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Record: 21-3

8. Omaha Westside High School (Neb.)

Record: 17-5

9. Sioux Falls Washington High School (SD)

Record: 10-2

10. West Fargo Sheyenne High School (ND)

Record: 17-0

Region 8:

1. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Record: 30-1

2. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 31-3

3. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Record: 26-3

4. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Record: 17-0

5. Mountain View High School (Orem, Utah)

Record: 23-3

6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, NM)

Record: 16-0

7. Kelly Walsh High School (Casper, Wyo.)

Record: 25-0

8. Bountiful High School (Utah)

Record: 23-1

9. Thompson Valley High School (Loveland, Colo.)

Record: 13-0

10. Thunder Basin High School (Gillette, Wyo.)

Record: 25-3

Region 9:

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Record: 32-0

2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Record: 25-7

3. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Record: 28-6

4. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)

Record: 25-0

5. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)

Record: 25-10

6. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 27-7

7. Lakewood High School (Calif.)

Record: 28-6

8. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Record: 25-5

9. San Clemente (Calif.)

Record: 21-9

t-10. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)

Record: 18-5

t-10. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 29-4

t-10. Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.)

Record: 23-3

Region 10:

1. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 19-5

2. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)

Record: 15-5

3. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 25-8

4. Billings Senior High School (Mont.)

Record: 18-1

5. Kamehameha Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 26-8

6. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)

Record: 27-3

7. Billings West High School (Mont.)

Record: 18-1

8. Graham Kapowsin (Wash.)

Record: 12-2

9. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska)

Record: 20-6

10. North Creek (Bothell, Wash.)

Record: 17-2

