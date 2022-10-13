USA TODAY Sports/AVCA girls volleyball regional rankings: Week 7
Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for Oct. 13, 2022.
Region 1:
1. Penfield High School (NY)
Record: 28-2
2. Fairport High School (NY)
Record: 17-2
3. St. Mary’s (Lancaster, NY)
Record: 28-2
4. Portville High School (NY)
Record: 24-2-2
5. Cornwall High School (NY)
Record: 27-3-2
6. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park NY)
Record: 30-5-1
7. Darien High School (Conn.)
Record: 11-0
8. Kellenberg Memorial High School (NY)
Record: 34-3-2
9. Lancaster High School (NY)
Record: 13-1
10. Frontier Central (NY)
Record: 6-5-1
Region 2:
1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)
Record: 22-0
2. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)
Record: 8-0
3. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)
Record: 5-0-1
4. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.)
Record: 15-1
5. Paul VI (Haddonfield, NJ)
Record: 15-0
6. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)
Record: 19-1
7. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, NJ)
Record: 20-1
8. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)
Record: 23-2
9. Centennial High School (Ellicott City, Md.)
Record: 13-0-1
10. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, DC)
Record: 11-1
Region 3:
1. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 19-0
2. Buford High School (Ga.)
Record: 31-5
3. North Raleigh Christian (NC)
Record: 22-0
4. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)
Record: 42-5
5. North Iredell High School (Olin, NC)
Record: 22-0
6. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.)
Record: 20-1
7. Reagan High School (Pfafftown, NC)
Record: 29-0
8. Nolensville High School (Tenn.)
Record: 35-5
9. McGill Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)
Record: 42-8
10. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.)
Record: 32-3
Region 4:
1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Record: 53-2
2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Record: 30-1
3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Record: 34-2
4. Cypress Ranch High School (Texas)
Record: 36-2
5. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)
Record: 29-2
6. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)
Record: 31-3
7. St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
Record: 23-0
8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.)
Record: 24-1
9. Jackson Academy (Miss.)
Record: 38-5
10. Jenks High School (Okla.)
Record: 28-4
Region 5:
1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Record: 28-0
2. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Record: 27-1
3. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Record: 29-1
4. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)
Record: 28-6
5. Yorktown (Ind.)
Record: 28-2
6. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 17-3
7. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hill, Ky.)
Record: 24-5
8. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Record: 31-2-1
9. Northville High School (Mich.)
Record: 27-3
10. Magnificat (Rocky River, Ohio)
Record: 18-2
Region 6:
1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Record: 39-2
2. Liberty High School (Mo.)
Record: 29-1
3. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Record: 33-1
4. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Record: 36-6
5. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 26-2
6. Appleton North (Wis.)
Record: 28-4
7. Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.)
Record: 24-3
8. Eureka High School (Mo.)
Record: 25-1
9. Iowa City Liberty (Iowa)
Record: 28-8
10. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Record: 19-6
Region 7:
1. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)
Record: 20-2
2. Marshall High School (Minn.)
Record: 19-1
3. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)
Record: 23-5
4. Northfield (Minn.)
Record: 18-2
5. Champlin Park High School (Minn.)
Record: 17-4
6. Elkhorn North (Neb.)
Record: 21-2
7. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Record: 21-3
8. Omaha Westside High School (Neb.)
Record: 17-5
9. Sioux Falls Washington High School (SD)
Record: 10-2
10. West Fargo Sheyenne High School (ND)
Record: 17-0
Region 8:
1. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Record: 30-1
2. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 31-3
3. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Record: 26-3
4. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Record: 17-0
5. Mountain View High School (Orem, Utah)
Record: 23-3
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, NM)
Record: 16-0
7. Kelly Walsh High School (Casper, Wyo.)
Record: 25-0
8. Bountiful High School (Utah)
Record: 23-1
9. Thompson Valley High School (Loveland, Colo.)
Record: 13-0
10. Thunder Basin High School (Gillette, Wyo.)
Record: 25-3
Region 9:
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 32-0
2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Record: 25-7
3. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Record: 28-6
4. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)
Record: 25-0
5. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)
Record: 25-10
6. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 27-7
7. Lakewood High School (Calif.)
Record: 28-6
8. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 25-5
9. San Clemente (Calif.)
Record: 21-9
t-10. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)
Record: 18-5
t-10. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Record: 29-4
t-10. Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.)
Record: 23-3
Region 10:
1. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 19-5
2. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)
Record: 15-5
3. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 25-8
4. Billings Senior High School (Mont.)
Record: 18-1
5. Kamehameha Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 26-8
6. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)
Record: 27-3
7. Billings West High School (Mont.)
Record: 18-1
8. Graham Kapowsin (Wash.)
Record: 12-2
9. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska)
Record: 20-6
10. North Creek (Bothell, Wash.)
Record: 17-2
