USA TODAY Sports/AVCA girls volleyball regional rankings: Week 6

Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for Oct. 5, 2022.

Region 1:

1. Penfield High School (NY)

Record: 23-1

2. Fairport High School (NY)

Record: 16-2

3. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park NY)

Record: 29-4

4. Sayville High School (NY)

Record: 19-0

5. Darien High School (Conn.)

Record: 10-0

6. Smithtown West High School (NY)

Record: 20-1-1

7. Portville High School (NY)

Record: 21-2-2

8. Westborough High School (Mass.)

Record: 8-0

9. South Kingstown High School (Wakefield, RI)

Record: 4-2

10. Lancaster High School (NY)

Record: 7-0

Region 2:

1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)

Record: 17-0

2. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)

Record: 5-0

3. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)

Record: 5-0-1

4. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.)

Record: 11-0

5. Paul VI (Haddonfield, NJ)

Record: 12-0

6. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)

Record: 16-1

7. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, NJ)

Record: 13-1

8. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)

Record: 20-2

9. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, DC)

Record: 10-1

10. Reservoir High School (Fulton, Md.)

Record: 6-1

Region 3:

1. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 13-0

2. Nolensville High School (Tenn.)

Record: 35-4

3. Buford High School (Ga.)

Record: 29-5

4. North Raleigh Christian (NC)

Record: 20-0

5. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)

Record: 40-5

6. North Iredell High School (Olin, NC)

Record: 20-0

7. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.)

Record: 28-2

8. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.)

Record: 13-1

9. Reagan High School (Pfafftown, NC)

Record: 25-0

10. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)

Record: 34-0

Region 4:

1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Record: 49-2

2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Record: 30-1

3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Record: 32-2

4. Cypress Ranch High School (Texas)

Record: 34-2

5. Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Record: 36-4

6. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)

Record: 28-2

7. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)

Record: 29-3

8. St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)

Record: 18-0

9. Brandon High School (Miss.)

Record: 38-5

10. Jenks High School (Okla.)

Record: 27-4

Region 5:

1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Record: 27-0

2. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Record: 25-1

3. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Record: 24-1

4. Yorktown (Ind.)

Record: 26-2

5. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)

Record: 25-6

6. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 14-3

7. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hill, Ky.)

Record: 23-4

8. Magnificat (Rocky River, Ohio)

Record: 15-2

9. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Record: 29-2-1

10. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio.)

Record: 16-5

Region 6:

1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Record: 28-2

2. Liberty High School (Mo.)

Record: 26-1

3. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)

Record: 32-2

4. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Record: 31-6

5. Liberty North (Mo.)

Record: 21-3

6. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 24-2

7. Appleton North (Wis.)

Record: 27-4

8. Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.)

Record: 20-1

9. Eureka High School (Mo.)

Record: 23-1

10. Iowa City Liberty (Iowa)

Record: 25-8

Region 7:

1. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)

Record: 17-2

2. Marshall High School (Minn.)

Record: 18-1

3. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)

Record: 21-4

4. Northfield (Minn.)

Record: 16-2

5. Skutt Catholic High School (Omaha, Neb.)

Record: 18-6

6. Champlin Park High School (Minn.)

Record: 16-4

7. Sioux Falls Washington High School (SD)

Record: 10-1

8. Elkhorn North (Neb.)

Record: 16-2

9. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Record: 14-2

10. West Fargo Sheyenne High School (ND)

Record: 17-0

Region 8:

1. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Record: 20-1

2. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 20-3

3. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Record: 17-1

4. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Record: 14-0

5. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, NM)

Record: 13-0

6. Bountiful High School (Utah)

Record: 16-0

7. Kelly Walsh High School (Casper, Wyo.)

Record: 23-0

8. Mountain View High School (Orem, Utah)

Record: 17-2

9. Chaparral High School (Parker, Colo.)

Record: 11-2

Region 9:

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Record: 28-0

2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Record: 25-4

3. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Record: 26-6

4. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 26-4

5. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)

Record: 18-8

6. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 24-7

7. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Record: 24-3

8. San Clemente (Calif.)

Record: 16-9

9. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)

Record: 16-5

t-10. Lakewood High School (Calif.)

Record: 19-5

t-10. Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.)

Record: 20-3

t-10. Corona Del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.)

Record: 25-3

Region 10:

1. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 19-5

2. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)

Record: 13-4

3. Kamehameha Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 23-6

4. Billings Senior High School (Mont.)

Record: 16-1

5. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 23-8

6. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska)

Record: 20-5

7. Billings West High School (Mont.)

Record: 16-1

8. Graham Kapowsin (Wash.)

Record: 11-1

9. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)

Record: 21-3

10. North Creek (Bothell, Wash.)

Record: 15-2

