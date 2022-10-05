USA TODAY Sports/AVCA girls volleyball regional rankings: Week 6
Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for Oct. 5, 2022.
Region 1:
1. Penfield High School (NY)
Record: 23-1
2. Fairport High School (NY)
Record: 16-2
3. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park NY)
Record: 29-4
4. Sayville High School (NY)
Record: 19-0
5. Darien High School (Conn.)
Record: 10-0
6. Smithtown West High School (NY)
Record: 20-1-1
7. Portville High School (NY)
Record: 21-2-2
8. Westborough High School (Mass.)
Record: 8-0
9. South Kingstown High School (Wakefield, RI)
Record: 4-2
10. Lancaster High School (NY)
Record: 7-0
Region 2:
1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)
Record: 17-0
2. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)
Record: 5-0
3. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)
Record: 5-0-1
4. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.)
Record: 11-0
5. Paul VI (Haddonfield, NJ)
Record: 12-0
6. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)
Record: 16-1
7. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, NJ)
Record: 13-1
8. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)
Record: 20-2
9. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, DC)
Record: 10-1
10. Reservoir High School (Fulton, Md.)
Record: 6-1
Region 3:
1. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 13-0
2. Nolensville High School (Tenn.)
Record: 35-4
3. Buford High School (Ga.)
Record: 29-5
4. North Raleigh Christian (NC)
Record: 20-0
5. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)
Record: 40-5
6. North Iredell High School (Olin, NC)
Record: 20-0
7. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.)
Record: 28-2
8. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.)
Record: 13-1
9. Reagan High School (Pfafftown, NC)
Record: 25-0
10. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)
Record: 34-0
Region 4:
1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Record: 49-2
2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Record: 30-1
3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)
Record: 32-2
4. Cypress Ranch High School (Texas)
Record: 34-2
5. Jackson Academy (Miss.)
Record: 36-4
6. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)
Record: 28-2
7. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)
Record: 29-3
8. St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
Record: 18-0
9. Brandon High School (Miss.)
Record: 38-5
10. Jenks High School (Okla.)
Record: 27-4
Region 5:
1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Record: 27-0
2. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Record: 25-1
3. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)
Record: 24-1
4. Yorktown (Ind.)
Record: 26-2
5. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)
Record: 25-6
6. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 14-3
7. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hill, Ky.)
Record: 23-4
8. Magnificat (Rocky River, Ohio)
Record: 15-2
9. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Record: 29-2-1
10. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio.)
Record: 16-5
Region 6:
1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Record: 28-2
2. Liberty High School (Mo.)
Record: 26-1
3. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Record: 32-2
4. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Record: 31-6
5. Liberty North (Mo.)
Record: 21-3
6. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 24-2
7. Appleton North (Wis.)
Record: 27-4
8. Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.)
Record: 20-1
9. Eureka High School (Mo.)
Record: 23-1
10. Iowa City Liberty (Iowa)
Record: 25-8
Region 7:
1. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)
Record: 17-2
2. Marshall High School (Minn.)
Record: 18-1
3. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)
Record: 21-4
4. Northfield (Minn.)
Record: 16-2
5. Skutt Catholic High School (Omaha, Neb.)
Record: 18-6
6. Champlin Park High School (Minn.)
Record: 16-4
7. Sioux Falls Washington High School (SD)
Record: 10-1
8. Elkhorn North (Neb.)
Record: 16-2
9. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Record: 14-2
10. West Fargo Sheyenne High School (ND)
Record: 17-0
Region 8:
1. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Record: 20-1
2. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 20-3
3. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Record: 17-1
4. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Record: 14-0
5. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, NM)
Record: 13-0
6. Bountiful High School (Utah)
Record: 16-0
7. Kelly Walsh High School (Casper, Wyo.)
Record: 23-0
8. Mountain View High School (Orem, Utah)
Record: 17-2
9. Chaparral High School (Parker, Colo.)
Record: 11-2
Region 9:
1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 28-0
2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Record: 25-4
3. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Record: 26-6
4. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Record: 26-4
5. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)
Record: 18-8
6. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 24-7
7. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 24-3
8. San Clemente (Calif.)
Record: 16-9
9. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)
Record: 16-5
t-10. Lakewood High School (Calif.)
Record: 19-5
t-10. Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.)
Record: 20-3
t-10. Corona Del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.)
Record: 25-3
Region 10:
1. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 19-5
2. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)
Record: 13-4
3. Kamehameha Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 23-6
4. Billings Senior High School (Mont.)
Record: 16-1
5. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 23-8
6. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska)
Record: 20-5
7. Billings West High School (Mont.)
Record: 16-1
8. Graham Kapowsin (Wash.)
Record: 11-1
9. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)
Record: 21-3
10. North Creek (Bothell, Wash.)
Record: 15-2
