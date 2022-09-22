USA TODAY Sports/AVCA girls volleyball regional rankings: Week 4

Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for Sept. 22, 2022.

Region 1:

1. Fairport High School (NY)

Record: 10-1

2. Penfield High School (NY)

Record: 15-1

3. Smithtown West High School (NY)

Record: 10-0-1

4. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park NY)

Record: 21-3

5. Frontier Central High School (Hamburg NY)

Record: 2-1

6. Portville High School (NY)

Record: 12-2-2

7. Darien High School (Conn.)

Record: 3-0

8. South Kingstown High School (Wakefield, RI)

Record: 3-0

9. Westborough High School (Mass.)

Record: 5-0

t-10. Burnt Hills Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, NY)

Record: 8-2-2

t-10. St. Anthony’s (Melville, NY)

Record: 1-6-1

Region 2:

1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)

Record: 9-0

2. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)

Record: 2-0

3. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)

Record: 12-0

4. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)

Record: 4-0

5. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)

Record: 13-1

6. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, NJ)

Record: 5-1

7. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.)

Record: 2-0

8. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, DC)

Record: 5-1

9. Paul VI (Haddonfield, NJ)

Record: 6-0

10. Reservoir High School (Fulton, Md.)

Record: 4-1

Region 3:

1. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 11-0

2. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)

Record: 30-3

3. Pope High School (Marietta, Ga.)

Record: 28-4

4. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.)

Record: 12-1

5. Nolensville High School (Tenn.)

Record: 29-4

6. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.)

Record: 22-2

7. Buford High School (Ga.)

Record: 19-4

8. North Iredell (Olin, NC)

Record: 15-0

9. Mauldin (Greenville, SC)

Record: 19-5

10. McGill Toolen High School (Mobile, Ala.)

Record: 16-7

Region 4:

1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Record: 44-2

2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Record: 26-2

3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Record: 28-2

4. Cypress Ranch High School (Texas)

Record: 30-2

5. Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Record: 30-5

6. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)

Record: 19-1

7. Brandon High School (Miss.)

Record: 35-4

8. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)

Record: 25-3

9. St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)

Record: 9-0

10. Bishop Kelley High School (Tulsa, Okla.)

Record: 13-5

Region 5:

1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Record: 22-0

2. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Record: 15-1

3. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)

Record: 20-4

4. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Record: 14-1

5. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 8-2

6. Yorktown (Ind.)

Record: 18-2

7. North Branch High School (Mich.)

Record: 22-3

8. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Record: 20-2

9. Mercy Academy (Louisville, Ky.)

Record: 18-8

10. Magnificat (Rocky River, Ohio)

Record: 9-1

Region 6:

1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Record: 22-1

2. Liberty High School (Mo.)

Record: 16-1

3. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)

Record: 22-1

4. Lyons High School (LeGrange, Ill.)

Record: 15-3

5. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Record: 19-3

6. Lincoln-Way East (Neb.)

Record: 13-3

7. Liberty North (Mo.)

Record: 11-2

8. Burlington High School (Wis.)

Record: 13-3

9. Dowling Catholic High School (West Des Moines, Iowa)

Record: 18-5

10. Rock Bridge High School (Columbia, Mo.)

Record: 11-1

Region 7:

1. Northfield (Minn.)

Record: 10-0

2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Record: 10-1

3. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)

Record: 11-1

4. Skutt Catholic High School (Omaha, Neb.)

Record: 8-2

5. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)

Record: 17-3

6. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, SD)

Record: 5-0

7. Lakeville (Minn.)

Record: 9-2

8. Elkhorn North (Neb.)

Record: 13-2

9. Harrisburg High School (SD)

Record: 10-0

10. West Fargo Sheyenne High School (ND)

Record: 13-0

Region 8:

1. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 16-1

2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Record: 8-1

3. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Record: 12-0

4. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Record: 13-1

5. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, NM)

Record: 7-0

6. Bountiful High School (Utah)

Record: 12-0

7. Chaparral High School (Parker, Colo.)

Record: 10-2

8. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 11-5

9. Kelly Walsh High School (Casper, Wyo.)

Record: 14-0

10. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.)

Record: 6-3

Region 9:

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Record: 24-0

2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Record: 13-2

3. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Record: 13-5

4. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 22-3

5. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)

Record: 13-6

6. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 8-3

7. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Record: 16-1

8. San Clemente (Calif.)

Record: 15-6

9. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)

Record: 12-4

t-10. Lakewood High School (Calif.)

Record: 15-5

t-10. Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.)

Record: 12-1

t-10. Corona Del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.)

Record: 14-1

Region 10:

1. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 8-3

2. Billings West High School (Mont.)

Record: 10-0

3. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 14-2

4. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)

Record: 8-4

5. Kamehameha Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 15-4

6. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska)

Record: 14-4

7. North Creek (Bothell, Wash.)

Record: 4-0

8. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)

Record: 21-3

9. Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.)

Record: 7-3

10. Madison High School (Rexburg, Idaho)

Record: 8-2

